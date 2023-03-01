Home » news » Philadelphias Superstar Joel Embiid Simply Wants Respect As Hes Fallen Short In Mvp Voting The Past Two Seasons

Philadelphia’s superstar Joel Embiid simply wants ‘respect’ as he’s fallen short in MVP voting the past two seasons

It’s been a solid season so far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a 39-21 despite being on a two-game losing streak. Once again this season Joel Embiid is leading the way offensively for the Sixers, averaging 30+ points in back-to-back years. The one thing Embiid is looking for, however, is the “respect” of the media and players in the league. He knows that he needs to take care of business on the court before he gets the respect he thinks he deserves. 

This goes to show that even the best players in the leagues even doubt themselves at times. Embiid lead the league in scoring last season, is a six-time all-star, and has been selected to three all-nba teams as well. Even with those accomplishments, Embiid is still being disrespected by his peers and media personnel.

He knows that winning a championship would silence the haters and that’s what he’s set out to do. Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the 76ers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Joel Embiid simply wants to be more respected in the league

In 48 games played and started for the Sixers this season, Joel Embiid is averaging (33.0) points, (10.4) rebounds, (4.1) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.6) blocks. Embiid led the league in scoring last season and there’s a strong chance he does it again. He’s just scoring just (0.2) points less per game than Luka Doncic at the moment.

His (33.0) points and (.532) field-goal percentage are both career-high’s for him this season. In the last two seasons Embiid been a finalsit in MVP voting, but loss to Nikola Jokic. There’s a very strong chance that happens again this season and it’s got to be devastating for Embiid.

The big man had this to say on what he can do to try and earn the respect he thinks he deserves around the league.

“What I can control is to try to win a championship,”… “And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect.” – Joel Embiid

He also went on to say that he’s a competitive player and he plays the game to be talked about when discussing the greatest players of all time. Embiid knows he needs to collect some hardware for that to happen.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

