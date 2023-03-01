It’s been a solid season so far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a 39-21 despite being on a two-game losing streak. Once again this season Joel Embiid is leading the way offensively for the Sixers, averaging 30+ points in back-to-back years. The one thing Embiid is looking for, however, is the “respect” of the media and players in the league. He knows that he needs to take care of business on the court before he gets the respect he thinks he deserves.

This goes to show that even the best players in the leagues even doubt themselves at times. Embiid lead the league in scoring last season, is a six-time all-star, and has been selected to three all-nba teams as well. Even with those accomplishments, Embiid is still being disrespected by his peers and media personnel.

He knows that winning a championship would silence the haters and that’s what he’s set out to do. Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the 76ers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

"I wish I would've shot it sooner… Unfortunately, the story of my life." Joel Embiid on his 65-foot shot being latepic.twitter.com/aBWfXx0hCm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

Joel Embiid simply wants to be more respected in the league

In 48 games played and started for the Sixers this season, Joel Embiid is averaging (33.0) points, (10.4) rebounds, (4.1) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.6) blocks. Embiid led the league in scoring last season and there’s a strong chance he does it again. He’s just scoring just (0.2) points less per game than Luka Doncic at the moment.

His (33.0) points and (.532) field-goal percentage are both career-high’s for him this season. In the last two seasons Embiid been a finalsit in MVP voting, but loss to Nikola Jokic. There’s a very strong chance that happens again this season and it’s got to be devastating for Embiid.

The big man had this to say on what he can do to try and earn the respect he thinks he deserves around the league.

“What I can control is to try to win a championship,”… “And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect.” – Joel Embiid

He also went on to say that he’s a competitive player and he plays the game to be talked about when discussing the greatest players of all time. Embiid knows he needs to collect some hardware for that to happen.