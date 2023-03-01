The Denver Nuggets easily took home a 133-112 victory vs the Houston Rockets who own the leagues worst record at 13-48. In the complete opposite of Houston, the Nuggets own the West’s best record at 44-19 and have a five and a half game lead. Leading the way once again for the Nuggets this season is Nikola Jokic. It seems like he’s breaking a record every game this season. Last night, he became the fourth player in league history to have 100+ career triple-doubles.

According to some in the media, Jokic is “stat-padding” and they have expressed their issue with the way Jokic is playing. The reigning back-to-back MVP even joked around after the game saying “not bad for a stat-padder” and the reporters laughed.

You cannot discredit Jokic for his effectiveness in putting up triple-doubles as his team continues to win when he plays well. He’s likely on his way to winning a third-straight MVP and would be the fourth player to ever do so. Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

Congrats to Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets for becoming the 6th player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles! pic.twitter.com/ZVx7B4sOWE — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2023

Jokic is the third player to ever average a triple-double in three straight months

With 14/10/11 last night vs the Rockets, Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 24th triple-double of the season. The Nuggets have now won 28 consecutive game dating back to last season when Jokic has a triple-double and he didn’t even have to play in the fourth quarter to do so.

He’s also a recorded a triple-double in 15 of his last 20 games. The five-time all-star is also very humble when he plays and is not known for showing too much emotion on or off the court. His head coach Michael Malone noted after the game how unique of a player that Jokic is.

Malone expressed how he never wants any of the attention or credit for the records he breaks. Jokic is all business and wants to get his team an NBA championship. If he does end up winning his third straight MVP trophy this season he’ll join Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird as the only players to ever do so.