Nikola Jokic is yet again making history. This time in the advanced analytics department. The Serbian big man has now surpassed Michael Jordan for having the highest player efficiency rating (PER) ever in NBA history. Jokic’s name was already listed a few times when it comes to the best PER’s in NBA history. However, the Joker now holds the title for having the best one at 27.97. While players like Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are having terrific seasons, Nikola Jokic is also right in the thick of this year’s MVP conversation.

Nikola Jokic Now Has Highest Player Efficiency Rating in NBA History

What is Player Efficiency Rating?

PER is a player’s per minute productivity created by John Hollinger. This quote comes from Hollinger himself via ESPN:

“To generate PER, I created formulas — outlined in tortuous detail in my book “Pro Basketball Forecast” — that return a value for each of a player’s accomplishments. That includes positive accomplishments such as field goals, free throws, 3-pointers, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals, and negative ones such as missed shots, turnovers, and personal fouls.”

“Two important things to remember about PER are that it’s per-minute and is pace-adjusted.”

While PER is not the end-all, be-all when it comes to stats. However, it is still an effective tool to determine a player’s value to their respective team. With this in mind, one can see why Nikola Jokic seemingly dominates in this statistical category. The highest PER’s ever recorded list in order as Nikola Jokic (27.97), Michael Jordan (27.91), LeBron James (27.11), Anthony Davis (26.89), and Shaquille O’Neal (26.43). While player efficiency rating is one category Jokic dominates in, it is not the only reason that many consider him the current best basketball player in the world. Do not forget, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis both hailed him as the best in the world.

Nikola Jokic’s Impressive Year

Jokic is once again having another MVP-like campaign. He currently has the defending champion Denver Nuggets at the third seed in the Western Conference. He is having one of his most efficient seasons yet. The Joker is currently averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 11.9 total rebounds per game. He is doing this while shooting an effective field goal percentage of 61.6 percent. Player efficiency rating is not the only advanced statistical category that Jokic is thriving in this season.

He also currently possesses a true shooting percentage of 65.7 percent, a box plus/minus of +14.2 which leads the NBA, and a league-best win-share total of +9.4. Other statistical categories Jokic is leading the league in include defensive box plus/minus (+4.4), value above replacement player rating (6.0), and offensive win-share total (6.9). The Joker has been on an absolute tear the past month. The Serbian big man also just recorded a 40-point double-double in a victory over the Washington Wizards. All in all, what Nikola Jokic continues to do is nothing short of amazing. Do not be surprised if he sets more records and before the season is over. A second Finals MVP very well could be in the cards for the Joker.