Team LeBron Head Coach Michael Malone Called Last Night’s All-Star Game The ‘Worst Basketball Game Ever Played’

After a 184-175 victory by hitting the target score in the fourth, Team Giannis was the first team to beat Team LeBron in five years. Jayson Tatum set a new all-star game record with 55 points and took home the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy. Players and coaches had media availability after the game and Team LeBron head coach Michael Malone was not shy to speak his mind. He called the 2023 all-star game the “worst basketball game played ever.”

It’s incredibly tough to find the perfect balance between playing competitive and not trying too hard in an all-star game. This is supposed to be a fun weekend for player and their families, but some seemed to take the game more seriously than others did.

Malone said he had certain players who were giving a solid effort on both sides of the ball. However, most were laid-back on that end of the floor.

Michael Malone after the 184-175 All-Star Game: "It's an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players but that was the worst basketball game ever played." (Via @VicLombardi) pic.twitter.com/HvNauv62UE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 20, 2023

Michael Malone spoke his truth on what he thought of the 2023 all-star game

At times in the game last night it was clear that Team LeBron could care less about playing defense. They were sloppy with the ball and that lead to some easy turnovers in transition for Team Giannis. Head coach Michael Malone did mention two players who he thought gave an outstanding effort for his squad; Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid.

Malone was not the only person who felt strongly about the all-star game last night. A large number of NBA media personnel across the sports went to Twitter and voiced their displeasures with the product being put out. The league has tried to do add different elements to the game and incentivize raising money for charity.

One thing all the players can agree on is they do not want to get injured and we saw this with the two captains. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the first points of the game on a dunk and the fouled the nearest player, checking out for the rest of the game. He had an injured right wrist, but still wanted to “suit up” for the game.

LeBron James has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of the season, but he came out looking fresh last night. We saw James attempt to block a shot in the first half and he ended up hurting his hand and did not play in the second half. If King James was playing, maybe team LeBron would have not been down as much as they were. They came close to erasing a 19-point deficit.