The Denver Nuggets advanced to the next round with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 25th . Not only did the Nuggets win a hard and gritty game, head coach, Michael Malone, also made franchise history. The head coach has a 57.6 winning percentage during his tenure with the Denver Nuggets. However, his playoff record is what is perhaps most impressive. With the team’s narrow victory against the Timberwolves, Michael Malone now possesses the most playoff wins as a head coach in franchise history with a total of 25 surpassing Doug Moe.

Michael Malone Sets Franchise Record With Series Clinching Win Over Minnesota

Michael Malone’s Head Coaching Career

It is easy to forget that Michael Malone started his head coaching career with the Sacramento Kings back in the DeMarcus Cousins era. As a matter of fact, Malone was the only head coach during DeMarcus Cousins’ tenure that the former Sacramento center got along with and publicly endorsed in a positive light. During his two seasons with the Kings, Malone finished with a win-loss record of 39-67. However, when one looks at the talent he had to work with, it was not entirely his fault.

With the Denver Nuggets, the veteran coach has cultivated the core of young talent into one of the more impressive trios in the NBA. That trio of course being the reigning two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic, the promising and young sharpshooter in Michael Porter Jr., and of course, the exciting Jamal Murray. In Denver, Malone has a win-loss record of 367-270. On top of this, he has also been a Coach of the Year candidate a few times. One could argue that he should have even been in the running this season with the Nuggets finishing as the first seed for the first time in franchise history.

Denver’s Successful Regular Season

Denver had their best regular season ever this season. They finished with a win-loss record of 53-29. While the Nuggets have a plethora of talent on their roster, it always takes great coaching to get a core group of players to work as a cohesive unit. This squad is no exception and Malone got the most out of this unit. With all of this in mind, Nuggets fans should be thankful for having one of the best head coaches in the league in Michael Malone.

