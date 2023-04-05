Home » news » Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone Called His Team Soft After Their 124 103 Loss To The Houston Rockets

Main Page

Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone called his team ‘soft’ after their 124-103 loss to the Houston Rockets

Updated 3 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Denver Nuggets had a chance to lock up the #1 seed in the Western Conference with a win last night. However, they were not able to beat one of the four worst teams in the league, the now 20-60 Houston Rockets. Denver embarrassingly lost 124-103 to the Rockets on the road and head coach Michael Malone was not happy with his team’s performance. He called them “soft” during the game and was livid afterward to the media after his team had no fight left in them. 

Only two games now separate the Nuggets in first and the Memphis Grizzlies in second. Denver still has three games left on their regular season schedule to get the job done, but they won’t be easy wins. Two of those three games are against opponents that are top four teams in the West, including a game tomorrow night on the road vs the Phoenix Suns.

Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+900) to win the Finals this season. Those are the second-lowest odds of any Western Conference team. Only the Suns have lower odds at (+500).

Michael Malone did not hold back after the Nugget’s embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets

The Denver Nuggets still own the Western Conference’s best record at 52-27 but missed an opportunity to lock up the #1 seed last night. It should have been a very winnable game vs a Rockets team that is in last place in the West and are 2-8 in their last ten games.

To make matters worse, Jamal Murray played only nine minutes last night after he left the game early in the second quarter due to a right thumb sprain. His availability moving forward for the final three games is still in question. The Nuggets missed a massive opportunity last night, but still have three games left to lock up the #1 seed.

Their next game is on the road vs a tough Phoenix Suns team that is 7-0 when Kevin Durant has played for them this season. After that, they have what should be a winnable game vs the Utah Jazz and then will finish their season back at home vs the #3-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now