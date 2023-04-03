Warriors fans admit “we the worst defending champions in history” after another road loss vs. Nuggets

Golden State keeps suffering defeats on the road, as last night they fell to the Nuggets 112 to 110 who played without their star Nikola Jokic at Ball Arena in Denver. This means that the Warriors hold one of the worst records away from home in the NBA, dropping to a 9-30 mark after this Sunday’s loss.

The San Francisco side is now tied in defeats with the fifth-placed Clippers, seventh-placed Lakers and even eighth-placed Pelicans in the Western Conference standings, all teams who are racing for that last guaranteed playoff berth.

It’s time to wake up for the Bay Area club as two of their final three regular season contests will be away from home in Chase Center.

Warriors drop to 9-30 on the road this season 😳 2 of their final 3 games are on the road… pic.twitter.com/guKMLSj2mS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2023

The truth is, at the beginning of the campaign, no one really expected the defending champions to still be competing for a secure playoff spot, as they came into the year as favorites to conquer their conference.

Without their homecourt advantage, they seem to be just like any other team in the league, and their fans have grown tired of losing outside of San Francisco.

One of them went viral after they wrote on Twitter admitting that “we are the worst defending champions in history lol”, and hundreds of memes followed, asking where are the Golden State stars when they are needed the most. Others made reference to the fact that the Warriors couldn’t even beat the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets.

Where were Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson when they are needed the most?

Both Warriors stars clearly underperformed in this Sunday’s loss in Denver, even though the team scored 110 points last night, and even got off to a strong start as they took the lead by a ten-point margin after the first quarter was over.

In the last three quarter stretch of the match, Curry and Thompson went cold. Even though Klay dropped 25 points during the contest, he shot 9-of-28, including 5-of-16 from behind the arc. As for Steph, he hit 21 points, but only scored 8-of-28 and just two of them came from the deep.

Take a look at last night’s highlights as the Nuggets grew in confidence throughout the game:

However, when you can’t depend on your best shooters, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole came to the rescue to try and keep the Warriors in the game. As the 26-year-old small foward had 18 points and won 13 rebounds with far better efficiency than Curry, the shooting guard dropped 17 points on 7-of-13 attempts.

With over 2 minutes left of the game, Golden State were down 103 to 112, and tried a late comeback by making it a close two-point game. In the final 20 seconds, Thompson was the man on a mission but failed to score the last three-pointer and was eventually blocked in his second try.

In spite of the fact that the Warriors have struggled all season on the road, our recommended sport betting sites still value them as the team with the 5th best odds (+1000) in the league to conquer this year’s NBA title.

This Tuesday they prepare for their third final match of the campaign and their last home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8pm (CST).