Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets logged his third playoff game with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain (3) and Oscar Robertson (3) for second most in NBA history. It was Joker’s eighth triple-double of his postseason career as well.

LeBron James has the most 25/15/10 playoff games with a total of four. In Denver’s 112-109 first-round overtime win Tuesday night in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic posted 28 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Nuggets have fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic recorded his 3rd career playoff game with 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson for 2nd most in NBA history. LeBron James (4)

Wilt Chamberlain (3)

Oscar Robertson (3)

Nikola Jokic (3) pic.twitter.com/b4s657R510 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 26, 2023

Nikola Jokic is tied with Robertson (8) in ninth place for the most career triple-doubles in NBA playoffs history. The two-time MVP trails Magic Johnson (30), James (28), Russell Westbrook (12), Jason Kidd (11), Larry Bird (10), Draymond Green (10), Rajon Rondo (10), and Chamberlain (9).

Moreover, Jokic was impressed by Minnesota’s overall effort. Despite playing without breakout forward Jaden McDaniels (broken hand) and center Naz Reid (broken wrist), the Wolves managed to win Game 4 in overtime. Minnesota also lost Kyle Anderson to an eye injury in Game 4.

Nikola Jokic records third playoff game with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson for second most in NBA history

“They still managed to be in every game except Game 1,” Jokic said. “That was the only game that was an easy win for us,” Jokic said. “They did a good job. We were just a little bit better this time.”

Denver outscored the Timberwolves 26-18 in the second quarter of Game 5. The top-seeded Nuggets will now play the fourth-seeded Suns, who eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in five games, in the second round. Of course, the second round begins Saturday night in Denver.

Most triple-doubles over the last 5 playoffs: 8 — Nikola Jokic

6 — Draymond Green

5 — LeBron James

4 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/88CKupjxXr — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 26, 2023

Nuggets coach Michael Malone earned his 25th career playoff victory in Tuesday night’s win with Denver, one more than Doug Moe. It was the fifth time the team won a playoff series under Malone in the last five seasons.

Through five playoff games this postseason, Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 37 minutes per game. The four-time All-NBA member is also shooting 48.5% from the floor and 50% outside the arc.

NBA Betting Content You May Like