Many Believe Joel Embiid Will Seek Trade

The saga of the Philadelphia 76ers continues to add more drama. With James Harden recently admonishing Daryl Morey, many peers around the league believe it is only a matter of time before MVP, Joel Embiid, asks for a trade. Embiid recently took the 76ers out of his Twitter bio, but eventually back-pedaled saying it was another “troll,” by him. Whether he was actually trolling or not, the state of the 76ers is certainly not conducive to a long-term contender. As a result, it would not be surprising if the current league-MVP gets tired of the drama and does demand a trade to a more stable situation.

Many Around the NBA Believe Joel Embiid Will Eventually Demand a Trade

Teams Possibly Interested in Joel Embiid

Two teams who have already been eyeing what develop with Embiid are the Miami Heat and New York Knicks. The Knicks are of course always interested in any star that could become available. They have needed a true superstar since the Carmelo Anthony days. As for Miami, nothing has materialized with Damian Lillard. As a result, Joel Embiid potentially joining Jimmy Butler and company would be a terrific consolation prize. A dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid would shake up the Eastern Conference.

As for the New York Knicks, Embiid would be instantly loved and the media would love a New York squad with the likes of Embiid and possibly Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. While this is all speculation right now, the Philadelphia 76ers have to be concerned about their star player being discontent with their organization. After all, we are already witnessing an ugly battle with Daryl Morey and James Harden.

Could This be the End of “The Process,”?

The infamous Process of the Philadelphia 76ers has not exactly gone to plan. Yes, they did hit on drafting Joel Embiid. However, this is mired by multiple failed projects and players who did not pan out during their rebuild. They let Jimmy Butler walk in favor of Tobias Harris. Not to mention, they still have yet to reach a conference Finals during the Embiid era.

This does not even include the Ben Simmons saga. With the talent the 76ers have accumulated through these years, it is safe to say they have underachieved. As a result, do not be surprised if Joel Embiid eventually wants out of Philadelphia.

