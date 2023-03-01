The Dallas Mavericks are 4-6 in their last ten and are on a small-two game win streak. Since the trade for Kyrie Irving the team has gone 3-4 and have lost four of their last five as well. That has left a lot of pressure on Kyrie after he missed a potential game-winning shot vs the Pacers last night. Speaking to the media after the game, Kyrie said he “needs to scale back” and let his game come more naturally.

Dallas lost a close game at home 124-122 last night and Kyrie had the chance to win the game. He’s hit a number of clutch shots this season as a member of the Nets. but hasn’t had as many memorable moments in his seven games as a Maverick just yet.

Irving has stated that their is “pressure” for Luka Doncic and himself to succeed and it’s changed his playing style. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

Kyrie Irving: “I really want to win here, really put a lot of pressure on myself, at times I think I need to scale it back a little bit… I just got to focus on being the best that I can be. I got to focus on showing up, not just for Luka (Dončić), but for my teammates.” pic.twitter.com/4YswOHuIvQ — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 1, 2023

Kyrie Irving still trying to find the balance on the court with him and Luka Doncic

He played 36 minutes in the Mavericks’ loss last night and finished with 16/5/9. It was on off-night shooting for him as he was 0-4 from deep and 7-18 from the field for the entire game. Luka Doncic was able to hold he team together offensively with his 39 points, but it was Irving who took the final shot of the game.

Dallas has lost four of their last five game and all been a one possession game; which make the losses sting a bit more. Irving’s superstar teammate Luka Donic thought Kyrie took a goof shot, but did he really mean that? Doncic is well-known for being an extremely clutch player, however, so is Irving.

After the game Irving had this to say to the media about his self-criticism of what he thinks he can do better.

“Really want to win here, really put a lot of pressure on myself at times. I think I need to scale it back a little bit, just because the second half of the season, just feeling like we’ve got to be great every single possession, and usually these learning curves or learning moments happen in preseason, and it’s happening now.” – Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks next chance to try and get a win will be tomorrow vs the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Philly are the third-best team in the East with a 39-21 record and going 6-4 in their last ten.