On International Women’s Day, ESPN will have an all-female ensemble working the Mavericks vs Pelicans broadcast tonight

It’s International Women’s Day in the NBA today and the league is carrying on a tradition that they started last year. ESPN will feature a broadcast of an all-female ensemble running everything from graphics, side-line reporting, analysts, and even producers. This is a day meant to celebrate women around the league and all they do to keep the NBA as a top-tier professional sports league around the world. 

The broadcast this year will be the second-straight year this event is happening and it’s the first time it’s taking place on International Women’s Day. Taking the court tonight for this special game are the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. Both are still in playoff contention and a win would be huge tonight.

ESPN will air the second-straight all-female broadcast tonight in the Mavericks vs Pelicans game

Beth Mowins and NBA Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke will be the color-commentator and analyst for tonight’s game. ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth will be the sideline reporter tonight along with 70 other women taking part in the pre-game and game coverage.

A pre-game panel will be hosted by Malika Andrews on NBA Countdown along with WNBA standout/commentator Chiney Ogwumike, reporter Ramona Shelburne and WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon. Analyst Monica McNutt joining in as well. Andrews will also host NBA Today and she had this to say about why today feels like a normal work day for her.

“Because I see these women literally every day,”… “You can hear and see their collective voices in this unique way. So it’s like, ‘Oh, all of my favorite people get to work on this one project. It’s going to be awesome.” – Malika Andrews

ESPN will also feature a second game tonight in the later slate at 10:00pm EST with women taking part in key roles as well. Joining Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen and Analyst Mark Jackson are WNBA coach Becky Hammon and reporter Ros Gold-Onwude.

