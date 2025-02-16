Damian Lillard | All-Star Game Betting Odds

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard is someone who always puts on a show at All-Star Weekend. Whether it is in the Thee-Point Shootout or the All-Star Game, he has always exceled during this weekend. With that being said, can Lillard repeat as the All-Star Game MVP? The last player to repeat in this aspect was Russell Westbrook back in 2015 and 2016.

If there is any player who can accomplish such a feat, it is none other than Damian Lillard. Especially with his ability to make shots from halfcourt rivaling Stephen Curry in this respect. According to FanDuel, the Bucks star point guard is one of the favorites to win the All-Star Game MVP at +1,400 odds. The only other players who are favored ahead of him include Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Anthony Edwards.

Damian Lillard | All-Star Game MVP Odds

Can he Repeat as All-Star Game MVP?

Lillard is known for his incredible scoring prowess, particularly his deep three-point range and clutch shooting. His offensive game transcends conventional All-Star play, where flashy dunks and scoring bursts dominate. Lillard’s ability to hit impossible shots from anywhere on the court makes him a natural fit. Especially for the fast-paced, high-scoring environment of the All-Star Game. With the game focusing heavily on offensive fireworks, Lillard’s ability to break down defenses and hit spectacular shots positions him as a top candidate for another MVP performance.

Moreover, what sets Lillard apart from other star players is his knack for performing under pressure. This makes him a key figure in the high-energy, often chaotic moments of an All-Star Game. His leadership and poise have been on full display throughout his career. With the game often coming down to a few clutch possessions, Lillard is the type of player who can seize those moments. Whether it’s draining a game-winner or setting up teammates with a perfect assist, his composure in the most intense moments ensures that he’s involved in the final plays of the game, increasing his All-Star Game MVP chances.

Also, while the All-Star Game is a fun and lighthearted event, Lillard’s competitive drive is well-known. Despite his success, he’s often found himself outside the spotlight, and this fuels his hunger to prove he’s one of the best in the league. After a strong All-Star Game performance in 2024, Lillard will be even more motivated. Especially after a disappointing showing in the Three-Point Shootout, the star guard will have a chip on his shoulder.