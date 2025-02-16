Trae Young | All-Star Game Betting Odds

Every year, there is a chance for an underdog to make a statement in the NBA All-Star Game. Could Trae Young be that type of player this season? Remember, Young was one of the original “snubs,” when the original rosters were announced. However, he was named as an injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo. As a result, the Hawks sharpshooter will take the Greek Freak’s place on Chuck’s Global Stars. With Young’s ability to hit deep shots like Damian Lillard and Steph Curry, this type of event is suited for a player of his capabilities. Per FanDuel, Young is a dark-horse to win the All-Star Game MVP at +4,200 odds. He may be a long-shot. However, the electric point guard could have a chip on his shoulder after being snubbed from the original All-Star selections.

Trae Young | 2025 All-Star Game Betting Odds

Can Trae Young Use the Chip on his Shoulder to Win All-Star Game MVP?

The Hawks star guard has a solid chance to make a statement. The All-Star Game is known for its fast-paced, showtime basketball. Young excels in transition and can effortlessly pull up from anywhere on the court, giving him plenty of chances to hit highlight-worthy shots. Additionally, his flashy ball-handling and high basketball IQ make him capable of dazzling assists, a skill that often draws attention in these games. Something that many fans tune into this event to watch. The All-Star Game MVP is typically awarded to a player who puts up a big point total. It should also be noted that the award has usually been awarded to a perimeter-oriented player like guards and wings (sorry to those putting money on the centers and power forwards).

Trae Young has already shown that he can fill up the box score with points, assists, and steals. That is exactly the type of performance that is likely to capture the attention of fans in a game. An exhibition match where the goal is entertainment and spectacle. Whether it’s a deep three-pointer in the closing moments or a jaw-dropping no-look pass, Trae Young’s ability to deliver signature moments is a major asset in the All-Star Game. A memorable play or clutch performance could be the difference-maker in earning MVP honors. With his combination of scoring, playmaking, and ability to entertain, Young could definitely be a strong candidate for the 2025 All-Star Game MVP. If he’s firing on all cylinders, expect him to be a top contender.