Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard recorded his 39th career fourth quarter with 15 or more points in Wednesday night’s 120-118 win over the Detroit Pistons, tying him with Russell Westbrook for the fifth most by a player since play-by-play was first tracked in 1996-97.

Only Kobe Bryant (76), LeBron James (74), James Harden (49), and Kyrie Irving (40) have more. Lillard, 33, scored 18 points in the final frame against Detroit. The seven-time All-Star ended his night with 34 points, two rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 34 minutes of action.

While Lillard dominated the final frame, it was not his best performance shooting-wise. The seven-time All-NBA member shot 10-of-25 (40%) from the floor, 2-of-12 (16.7%) beyond the arc, and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the foul line.

The Pistons outrebounded Milwaukee 53-36 as well.

“It’s another huge night as far as finding a way to win,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. “I thought it was a gusty victory. A lot of guys stepped up.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected with nine minutes left in the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul for taunting a defender after throwing down an impressive slam.

Milwaukee led 73-60 when the Greek Freak was ejected. Detroit rallied for a 95-90 lead after three quarters. Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting and a team-leading nine rebounds in 22 minutes when he was ejected.

Detroit outscored the Bucks 43-28 in the third period.

“It’s an emotional game. He made a phenomenal play,” Griffin said. “It was exciting, emotional and I thought he moved on fairly quickly. So, I was surprised with the second technical, but that’s up to the league to decide.”

Through seven games of the 2023-24 season, Lillard is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The 12-year veteran is also shooting 40% from the field, 29.3% from 3-point range, and 92.9% at the line.

Milwaukee now faces the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. NBA sportsbooks show the Bucks as 3.5-point favorites.