Trade talks are heating up around Atlanta Hawks guard, Dejounte Murray. A surprising, new team has entered the mix for the Murray sweepstakes. The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly discussing a potential trade with the Atlanta Hawks that would net them the one-time All-Star.

“I do think there’s another team that has piqued Atlanta’s interest and vice versa, and that’s New Orleans,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “There’s been some conversations. I don’t know if they’ve elevated quite yet. I think there maybe could be some more here leading to the trade deadline on a deal that I don’t think would include CJ McCollum. I think it would be Dejounte Murray with him.”

It should also be noted that the New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of draft picks from previous trades they could potentially offer Atlanta. Other teams who have inquired about his services are the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets. Considering all of this, do not discount the New Orleans Pelicans from potentially landing Dejounte Murray.

Dejounte Murray’s Season In Review

Murray is having a solid individual campaign. There is a reason he is one of the hottest targets at the NBA Trade Deadline. This year, Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 total rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game to go along with a three-point shooting field goal percentage of 37.0 percent, his best percentage in this category since his rookie year.

Murray’s career averages are 14.8 points, 5.8 total rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game to go along with a career effective field goal percentage of 49.9 percent. On top of this, he also has a defensive box plus/minus rating this season of +0.3, a steals percentage of 1.7 percent, a true shooting percentage of 56.1 percent, and a player efficiency rating of 16.7.

Murray may not be the defensive specialist he once was, but he can still benefit the right team in the correct environment. For the New Orleans Pelicans, it is easy to see why they are trying to add him to their already talented roster.

Would Murray Fit With the New Orleans Pelicans?

If the Pelicans can swing a deal without giving up C.J. McCollum, it will be a home run for them. As alluded to already, the organization has a ton of draft capital to utilize. With Murray, the Pelicans could boast a lineup consisting of four stars in Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Murray himself. The roster would be a little top-heavy, but New Orleans also possesses a lot of promising youth to fill out their depth.

Murray would address some of their needs at the perimeter both offensively and defensively.

The Pelicans could potentially get Murray in exchange for a plethora of draft picks. If this does happen, New Orleans’ chances of moving up in the Western Conference standings will improve immediately. This possible deal has the makings to be beneficial for both the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans.