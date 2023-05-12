The Denver Nuggets were the aggressors last night in Game 6 and they never let up. After one quarter the Nuggets led 44-26 and the Suns never recovered after that. Denver scored another 37 points in the second quarter to total 81 points and a 30-point lead at halftime. Their 81 points are the most in the first half by a road team in postseason history.

When Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and thriving the Denver Nuggets tend to have postseason success. Last night in Game 6, the duo combined for 58 points, 14 rebounds, and 16 assists. Denver’s massive lead didn’t require anyone to play more than 38 minutes last night for the Nuggets.

A win in Game 6 gives Denver an extra day or two of rest depending on what happens in the Warriors vs Lakers game tonight. If the Warriors win Game 6 on the road, they would force a Game 7 on Sunday. Giving the Nuggets extra time to rest before the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets dominate the first half against the Suns, leading by 30 points at the break. That's their largest halftime lead in the playoffs in franchise history. Denver's 81 points are the most in the first half by a road team in postseason history. pic.twitter.com/TR4qXMHFPv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 12, 2023

The Phoenix Suns have once again fizzled out of the postseason after a loss in Game 6 last night

For the Phoenix Suns, their past three postseason appearances have ended on a sour note. To begin, we have to go back to the 2021 playoffs. The Suns advanced to the NBA Finals for just the third time in franchise history. They built up a 2-0 lead but would lose the next four games in a row and the Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fast-forward a year and we’re in the 2022 postseason. On May 15, 2022, the Suns trailed by 30 points at halftime in an elimination game at home and lost to the Mavericks. In this year’s postseason, the Suns found themselves in another elimination game at home. They also trailed by 30 points at half last night and lost the game, 125-100.

The Nuggets were hot from the start last night and the Suns did not have the answer. Cameron Payne led the Suns with 31 points last night in 42 minutes played. Devin Booker scored 12 points last night and was 4-13 from the field. He has a tough matchup with Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope guarding him. Phoenix’s season has once again ended in disappointment and it will be a long offseason for the Suns.