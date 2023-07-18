For the past three seasons, Joel Embiid and the 76ers have fizzled out in the second round of the playoffs. The 2022-23 league MVP knows his team is capable of much more than an exit in the Semi-Finals. There’s been speculation that Embiid might be disgruntled and could want a change of scenery. However, league sources say that the members of the 76ers’ organization believe Joel Embiid wants to play for Philly his entire career.

In the past few offseasons, there’s always been some trade chatter around Joel Embiid. He’s a dominant force on the basketball court that almost any team in the NBA would love to have. Currently, the five-time all-star has three years left on his deal with the 76ers.

For the 2026-27 season, Embiid has a $59 million player option. The 29-year-old has been extremely vocal about his desire to win an NBA championship. Embiid knows he cannot do that alone. That’s why he’s been an advocate of the 76ers bringing back James Harden this offseason.

Members of the Sixers organization believes Joel Embiid would like to end his career like Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant, per @sam_amick “As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that… pic.twitter.com/RKIv6xzFUb — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 17, 2023



A lot would have to go wrong for Joel Embiid to leave the 76ers this offseason

Recently, Embiid made comments about how he wants to win a championship in the NBA. Whether he is with the 76ers or “somewhere else”. Sixers fans were not happy about the added “somewhere else”. They want Embbid to be with the team for his entire career.

According to members of the Sixers organization, Embiid wants the same. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that members of the organization believe that Embiid wants to end his career like Kobe or Dirk. Both Kobe Bryant and Drik Nowitzki played their entire careers for one organization and won at least one NBA title.

Amick also reported that nobody from Embiid's representation has shared that he wants to leave the team. All the chatter around Joel Embiid is merely speculation.