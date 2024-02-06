Detroit Pistons Interested in Reuniting With Tobias Harris

While the Detroit Pistons are having arguably the worst NBA season ever, it has not deterred them from looking for ways to bolster their roster. One name that the Pistons are monitoring closely is Philadelphia’s, Tobias Harris. The small forward has had an up-and-down tenure with the 76ers but could just be needing a change of scenery if he wants to thrive in an expanded role. The Pistons could also opt to pursue their former veteran wing in free agency if a trade does not come to fruition before the February 8th trade deadline. Regardless, the 76ers should at least consider whatever Detroit offers, especially if they can get some young talent as they attempt to weather the storm without their reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

Detroit Pistons Showing Heavy Interest in Tobias Harris With Trade Deadline Looming

Tobias Harris’ Impact

Tobias Harris is still considered a quality wing by many peers despite his inconsistencies. Remember, his best year came in the 2018-19 season when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Detroit Pistons. During that year, he tallied 20.0 points per game while shooting an effective field goal percentage of 52.8 percent in all 82 games. The scoring potential is certainly there and that is something the Pistons could use once again. This year with the 76ers, Harris is averaging 17.9 points, 1.0 steals, and 6.0 total rebounds per game.

On top of this, the former Los Angeles Clipper is also shooting 51.2 percent from the field this season. His three-point shooting has taken a dip as he is only stroking from beyond the arc at a rate of 34.4 percent, but that does not take away from his ability as a scorer. Tobias Harris also currently possesses an offensive rating of 123, a career-best, and a player efficiency rating of 17.1. With Harris struggling to find a role in the 76ers’ rotation, reuniting with a former squad could revive his career.

Detroit Looking for Reinforcements

To say this season has not gone Detroit’s way would be an understatement. They are the worst team in the NBA with a win-loss record of 6-43. It is a no-brainer for them to be active this NBA Trade Deadline. The team was also monitoring the situation with their rival, the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine. However, LaVine’s contract is massive and that has given the Pistons pause. Despite wanting a veteran in their locker room, the Pistons also do not want to overpay for one.

As alluded to already, the team could also pursue Tobias Harris this coming offseason since it is looking less likely that he signs a contract extension. The Pistons are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and are learning to play with each other. Adding a savvy scorer like Harris would certainly help the development of the young Detroit Pistons. Not to mention, it could alleviate some of the scoring responsibility of the young point guard, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham could then focus on more traditional point guard duties. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons reunite with each other.