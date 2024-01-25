Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards posted a career-high 21 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line in Wednesday night’s 113-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

It was his first game with 20 or more points since Charlotte’s 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23, 2022. The 7-footer made all nine of his shots from the field against Atlanta.

Richards, 26, has made 20 starts in 33 games this season. The University of Kentucky product is averaging career highs of 9.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 24.4 minutes per game.

Nick Richards tonight: 21 Points

10 Rebounds (5 OREBs)

9/13 FG A career-high performance for Big Nick Energy 💪 pic.twitter.com/xXcG8mUiei — HornetsMuse (@HornetsMuse_) January 25, 2024



Not to mention, he is shooting career bests of 67.6% from the field and 76.3% at the line. The fourth-year center has not yet cracked the top 1o in league statistics.

However, Richards is still having his best season. His true shooting percentage (70.8%) and defensive rebounds per game (5.2) are also career highs.

The Hornets could very well make him available for a trade ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.

Charlotte Hornets’ Nick Richards ranks top 10 this season in blocks per game, offensive rebound percentage

Richards ranks 20th in blocks per game (1.2), 15th in offensive rebound percentage (10.9%), 16th in defensive rebound percentage (24.9%), and 16th in block percentage (4.6%).

In Charlotte’s loss to the Pistons, Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 23 points. Miles Bridges added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Detroit outscored Charlotte 24-14 in the final frame and 54-40 in the paint.

“We stopped moving the ball in the fourth quarter,” said Hornets coach Steve Clifford. “And we had done a good job with ball movement in the first three quarters, and that’s what we have to do to win. We play pick-and-roll and move the ball.”

Nick Richards hits a new career high of 21 PTS 🙌 @iamnickrichards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/PoBKGUuuwf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 25, 2024



It was also LaMelo Ball’s sixth game since recovering from an ankle injury. Ball scored 17 points on just 6-of-21 (28.6%) shooting from the floor and 1-of-8 (12.5%) from 3-point range.

“He had a lot of open shots, but he is still finding his rhythm,” Clifford said. “He missed a lot of time, and you can’t expect to come back and play great right away. There are going to be nights like this.”

On Tuesday, the Hornets traded Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round draft pick. Though, Charlotte is expected to move Lowry before next month’s deadline.