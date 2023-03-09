Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger returned to Disney in November after retiring in 2021. He does not plan on being head of command for long as they’ve already begun a search for his replacement. Making the shortlist for top candidates to replace Iger is NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He’s under contract with the NBA until the end of he 2024 season and it just so happens that Iger is leaving Disney then as well.

Silver has a long history with the NBA and would take on a unique role compared to the one he has now. His time with the NBA dates back all the way to 1992 and has been in an executive role since 2006. The league would be losing a beloved Commissioner if he does leave for Disney.

While sources have said that Silver is a top candidate to replace Iger, but he is only being considered for the top position. He cannot serve on Disney’s board due to the NBA’s broadcast partnership with the media giant. Silver has been the Commissioner of the NBA since 2014 after he replaced legendary Commissioner David Stern who served for 30 years.

Before Silver potentially leaves the NBA he has some things to take care of. The league still needs to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement. Financial crises also look for some of the leagues franchises as well. There could be a major issue in he 2023-24 season if Sinclair’s Bally Sports regional cable TV networks go bankrupt.

Talks of possibly adding two more teams to the NBA have happened, but have taken a back seat to the other issues mentioned above. Silver is a top candidate due his eight year experience as the president and chief officer of NBA Entertainment. His contract ends near the beginning of July in 2024 and he’ll be a top candidate for Disney’s next CEO.