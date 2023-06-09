Home » news » Nba Commissioner Adam Silver Responds To Reports Saying Ja Morant Was Holding A Toy Gun In His Second Incident

Main Page

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver responds to reports saying Ja Morant was holding a toy gun in his second incident

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Updated 32 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Adam Silver pic

Over the course of the 2022-23 NBA season, Ja Morant has had to deal with a number of off-the-court issues. Back in March, he was suspended for eight straight games after a video surfaced of him holding a gun. He played the rest of the season and then was seen in a second Instagram live video holding a gun. However, Morant says the gun in the second video was not real. Regardless, the league is looking into what really happened. 

Ja Morant cannot keep himself out of the media’s attention and there’s always something happening with him. On Monday it was reported that Morant claims the gun in the second IG live video was a “toy gun”. Just yesterday, Commissioner Silver went on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the matter.

On June 1, Adam Silver reported to the media during the Finals that he is prepared to make a decision about Morant. However, he’s waiting until after the Finals are over to not cause a distraction to the two teams still left.

Ja Morant has a lot to figure out this offseason before he’ll be able to play in the league again

Commissioner Silver left us all on a cliffhanger when he said the league has uncovered additional information in Morant’s case. On the Dan Patrick Show, Silver said he was aware of the fact that Morant claimed the gun was not real. Whether the gun was real or not, Silver was not happy.

On top of all this, Silver is worried that a lengthy suspension could cause more problems for Morant. There has not been a final judgment from the league yet, but rumors say his suspension could be at least half of the 2023-24 regular season.

He told Dan Patrick that he wants to create a program for Morant. The two-time all-star went to a few brief counseling sessions after his first incident. Those clearly did not work. That is why Silver wants a program for Morant to be able to go to while he takes time away from basketball. With Silver’s language there, it sounds like Motant will be serving a rather lengthy suspension.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now