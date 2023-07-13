The Headlines Just Haven’t Been Great for the Grizzlies’ Star

The outcome of a lawsuit accusing Ja Morant, a star player for the Memphis Grizzlies, of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game will depend on whether Morant can argue self-defense and receive immunity under Tennessee law. In a recent ruling, a judge allowed Morant’s lawyers to proceed with their argument that he acted in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway during a game at Morant’s Memphis home in July 2022.

The Case Now Awaits the Tennessee AG

Morant’s legal team has acknowledged that he punched Holloway once after Holloway threw a basketball at him, hitting Morant in the chin. The lawyers claimed that Morant should be immune from liability under Tennessee’s “stand your ground” law, which permits individuals who feel threatened in their homes to use force in certain situations.

The next step in the case will involve hearing from lawyers representing the Tennessee Attorney General and others to determine if the law can be applied in this particular instance under the state’s Constitution.

Holloway, who was 17 at the time of filing the lawsuit, accused Morant and his friend Davonte Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress. Morant filed a countersuit against Holloway, alleging slander, battery, and assault.

No criminal charges have been filed against Morant in connection with the incident.

It’s Quite the Complex Legal Case

The lawsuit has raised complex legal arguments, including a dispute over whether Tennessee’s “stand your ground” law is applicable in support of Morant’s defense.

During a recent hearing, Holloway’s lawyer argued that Morant waived his claim to immunity and that the self-defense argument under the state law should not be a basis for dismissing the civil case, especially since there is no ongoing criminal investigation against Morant.

Morant’s lawyer contended that the “stand your ground” law can apply in civil cases and that Morant is entitled to immunity. They maintained that the motion was timely as the trial is scheduled for 2024.

The judge has placed a stay on the case, suspending depositions, evidence exchanges, and other legal steps. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for October 12.

Unrelated to Ja’s Suspension

In a separate development, Morant was suspended by the NBA for 25 games at the start of the upcoming season after a second video of him flashing a handgun surfaced online. This followed an eight-game suspension he served in March for a video in which he displayed a handgun at a strip club in the Denver area. Morant has since apologized for both incidents.

Furthermore, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Pack, Morant’s friend, on a misdemeanor assault charge related to the altercation that took place during the pickup game at Morant’s house in Eads, exactly one year prior.