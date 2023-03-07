With a blowout 128-123 win vs the Pelicans at home last night, the Sacramento Kings are now just half a game out of second place in the West. The Kings are in a 16 year playoff drought, but that will surely come to an end this season and Sacramento even has a good chance at getting home court advantage in the first-round. Last night Domantas Sabonis recorded his eighth triple-double this season and it’s the most by a Kings player in a season since 1970-71.

Sabonis is not the typical big-man in the NBA. He is leading the league in rebounds with (12.3) per game, but also is a playmaker as well. The three-time all-star is having a stand-out season in his first full year with the Kings and the team is ready for a big playoff run.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 8th triple-double this season tonight against the Pelicans. This is the 3rd-most triple-doubles this season, trailing only Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić 8 are the most in a season by a Kings player since Norm Van Lier had 12 in 1970-71. pic.twitter.com/FVcUlQgYUn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 7, 2023

Domantas Sabonis’ triple-double helped the Kings blow past the Pelicans last night

In 34 minutes played last night Sabonis had 19/11/11 along with one steal and one block. He shot 8-13 from the field and he was setting up his teammates all night long. De’Aaron Fox was out last night and Kevin Huerter had a team-high 25 points and knocked down six three’s.

With his eighth triple-double of the season vs the Pelicans, Sabonis is third in the league for most triple-doubles. He’s behind Luka Doncic (10) and the MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic with a league-leading (25). The Kings are also 7-3 in their last ten and have 18 regular season games left this season.

After the game, Sabonis game an on-court interview and had this to comment on the versatility of their team.

“In attack, we have many things,”… “We have shooters. … We can put the ball in the basket. But we have to be better on defense for the playoffs. There, everything will be harder, and you have to prepare. We have 18 games left, and [for] every game, we have to be better.” – Domantas Sabonis

The win last night has Sacramento just half a game behind the Memphis grizzlies who are dealing with some off the court drama with superstar Ja Morant. That’s good for the Kings who are trying to get as a high a spot possible as they can before playoff seeds are finalized. Their next game is Thursday at home vs the New York Knicks.