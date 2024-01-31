New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo became the 10th NBA player to post at least nine 3-pointers and four steals in a single game, in Tuesday night’s 118-103 win over the Utah Jazz.

The six-year veteran ended his outing with 33 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block in 40 minutes of action. He finished 11-of-22 (50%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-15 (60%) from 3-point range.

According to few NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 11th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Donte DiVincenzo is the 10th player in our database with 9+ three-pointers and 4+ steals in a single game 🔥#NBA ⎹ #Knicks pic.twitter.com/Usi9eot4GB — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 31, 2024



His nine 3-pointers were a career high. The guard came one shy of tying the franchise record of 10 3s in a game, set by J.R. Smith against the Heat on April 6, 2014. Evan Fournier then tied Smith’s mark in Jan. 2022.

DiVincenzo, 27, joins nine other players — Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Marcus Smart, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Vince Carter, Antoine Walker, Brian Shaw, and Michael Adams.

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo is eighth in 3-pointers this NBA season, third in defensive rating

This was DiVincenzo’s second 30-point game this season. In New York’s 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 30, the guard notched a career-high 38 points on 15-of-21 (71.4%) shooting from the field and 7-of-11 (63.6%) beyond the arc.

DiVincenzo has made 30 starts in 48 games this season with the Knicks. The Villanova product is averaging a career-high 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 23 minutes per game.

He’s also shooting career bests of 45.9% from the floor and 42.6% from deep.

Donte DiVincenzo could not be stopped tonight 🔥 33 PTS | 5 REB | 4 STL | 9 3PM (career-high) pic.twitter.com/XTlhnZSYCW — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2024



The 2018 first-rounder ranks 18th in steals (55) this season, eighth in 3-pointers (136), third in defensive rating (101.3), and eighth in steal percentage (2.5%).

During 2023 free agency, DiVincenzo signed a four-year, $46.87 million contract with the Knicks. His deal includes $3 million in total incentives. He’s currently making $10.9 million this season and is slated to earn $11.44 million in 2024-25.

Moreover, the Knicks finished 14-2 in January. Fourteen victories are their most wins in a month since going 14-0 in March 1994 and one shy of their most ever, when they were 15-3 in December 1968.