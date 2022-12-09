Main Page
Erik Spoelstra Says Bam Adebayo Is ‘Adjusting To New Defensive Schemes’ For Miami
The Miami Heat have had an up and down season thus far and it’s not their fault entirely. Miami was dealing with a plethora of injuries in the first month or so of the season. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has used nine different players in the starting lineup for the Heat this season, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each missing at least a week already this season. One player who’s been extremely reliable for the Heat this season is all-star center, Bam Adebayo.
Adebayo is having another solid season so far for the Heat. He’s averaging a career-high in points per game (21.2) and minutes per game (35.1). In the teams 115-110 win vs the Clippers last night, Adebayo led all scorers in the game with 31 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and had 4 assists. The three-time All-Defensive player is more a of a traditional center who does not shoot from deep very often. Miami has plenty of other weapons on the team who are capable of being lethal three-point shooters.
Bam Adebayo over the last 7 Games:
26.9 PPG
9.0 RPG
3.1 APG
59% FG
89% FT pic.twitter.com/HlBajbRT7z
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 9, 2022
Bam Adebayo ‘adjusting to new defensive schemes’ for Miami
Bam Adebayo has been the Heat’s most reliable scoring option this season. Jimmy Butler does average (21.3) points per game, but he’s already missed eight games this season. Adebayo is beginning to experience the pressure from defenses that the top scoring options get every night. Head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about how the teams is relying on him for more consistency each game.
“I think it’s similar to what Tyler has been doing and his evolution that teams are trying to scheme against him,”… “You have to go into it understanding that each team may have a different scheme but it’s going to be consistent that they’re going to try to take you out of your comfort zone. Now, we’re starting to see the same thing with Bam … That’ll be part of his evolution.” – Erik Spoelstra
Spoelstra said the team has iPads on the bench so they can break down the other teams defense while the game is going on. He’s seen the most improvement with Adebayo being able to pass out of double teams and be able to set up other teammates for scoring opportunities.
“Just passing out of the double [team],”… “I feel like that’s the biggest thing when they put two on the ball. I feel like it’s an easy pass out.” – Bam Adebayo
Miami’s next game is Saturday at 5:00pm when they host a San Antonio Spurs team that are struggling to find wins.
