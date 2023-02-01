Jimmy Butler Is Confident That The Miami Heat Are Going To Win A Title Before He Retires

After a shaky start to the 2022-23 season, the Miami Heat are 29-23 which is good enough for sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Heat were one-shot away from making the NBA Finals last season and Jimmy Butler knows this team has what it takes to win it all. He’s been nothing short of spectacular since coming to Miami and he’s re-sparked a franchise looking to climb back to the top of the NBA mountain.

In his fourth season with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler is averaging (22.0) points, (6.0) rebounds, (4.9) assists, and a league-leading (2.1) steals per game. Butler has helped take Miami to two Eastern Conference Championship series and one NBA Finals appearance as well.

The six-time all-star is confident that this Miami Heat team has what it takes to win a title. Florida Sports Betting sites have the Heat at (+3000) to win the Finals this season.

Jimmy got going early in this one and kept coming up big for us over and over again, leading all scorers with 23 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yO2SjSkGWo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2023

Butler confident that Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and himself will win a title together

In his four seasons with the Heat, Butler has never doubted his belief that Miami have the roster to win it all. That thought hasn’t waivered in a recent interview Butler was in. He was more than confident that the trio of Herro, Adebayo, and himself can get the job done. Butler had this to say.

“And before you know it, we’re all going to end up winning a championship together because I don’t plan on going anywhere. Tyler doesn’t plan on going anywhere. Bam doesn’t plan on going anywhere, so we’re gonna have to figure it out.” – Jimmy Butler

He is not the type of player to shy away from adversity and he still has yet to reach all players ultimate goal of winning a title. Butler and Adebayo are signed through the 2024-25 season. Miami has three players who average at least 20 points per game this season. Those being Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Miami are 7-3 in their last ten games and will look to stay in playoff contention for the rest of the season.