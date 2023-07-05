NBA
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg favorite to reign supreme in billionaire CEO Royal Rumble
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the favorite to reign supreme in a Royal Rumble showdown against fellow billionaire CEOs, according to exclusive odds compiled by Basketball Insiders.
- Basketball Insiders reveal Mark Zuckerbeg as the odds-on favorite to win billionaire CEO Royal Rumble
- Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk amongst market leaders
- Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Jack Ma handed outside chances of victory
Have you ever wondered what the outcome would be if a handful of the globe’s billionaire CEOs battled it out in a Royal Rumble match?
We had our trader price up the odds to get a better look at which of the superpowers would prove to be the last man standing.
Billionaire CEO Royal Rumble Odds
- Mark Zuckerberg @ -125
- Elon Musk @ +150
- Tim Cook @ +800
- Jeff Bezos @ +2000
- Bill Gates @ +10000
- Jack Ma @ +10000
Basketball Insiders Head of News Lee Astley said: “A billionaire CEO Royal Rumble between the world’s biggest tech minds has the opportunity to be one of the most entertaining events we’d ever see.
“The idea might sound far fetched, but Zuckerberg and Musk have already proposed a UFC-style cage match which is expected to take place in Las Vegas – we can dream about a Royal Rumble.
“Most of the field are a long way gone from their physical peaks, but it should still provide a good spectacle to see which billionaire CEO is the best fighter.”
Mark Zuckerberg expected odds-on favorite with MMA background
There isn’t much to separate the front two in the betting, Zuckerberg and Musk, but the Facebook founder has a background in fighting and is in much better physical shape.
Zuckerberg is 12 years younger than Musk whilst also boasting prior experience in mixed martial arts (MMA) – a recent winner of ju-jitsu tournaments.
Musk stands at 6ft 2in and has much a greater reach than the 5ft 8in Zuckerberg, which is the one of the few variables handing the Twitter CEO a chance in the market.
Cook, Bezos, Gates and Ma likely to exit early but miracles can happen
Apple CEO Tim Cook (aged 62), Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (aged 59), Microsoft CEO Bill Gates (aged 67) and Alibaba Group CEO Jack Ma (aged 58) are expectedly longshots in the betting.
These businessmen have seen better days in terms of physical nature and would likely exit in the early stages of a Royal Rumble, with Gates and Ma the weakest in the market.
