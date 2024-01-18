Jay Williams, a former star of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team, recently shared a surprising hypothetical scenario. During an ESPN broadcast, Williams was questioned by Jon Sciambi about where he might have gone if the transfer portal existed during his college days. Surprisingly, the former Blue Devil admitted he’d want to play for UNC in the current era of college basketball.

Williams Likes the Way UNC Plays

Initially, Williams reminisced about the past, mentioning Georgetown and legendary coach John Thompson as his preferred choice back in his college basketball days. However, it was his current day hypothetical choice that caught attention. Williams, in a moment of candid reflection, admitted that today, he might have chosen North Carolina, a decision that would be nothing short of heretical in the eyes of many Duke fans.

The conversation unfolded with Sciambi probing, “If the transfer portal was open [when you played college basketball], where would you have gone?” To which Williams responded, “Back then, I would have gone to Georgetown. I would have played for John Thompson. If you’re asking me today, whew…this is a tough one, because I don’t know if I’ll be allowed to go back home.”

Sciambi, sensing the direction of the conversation, asked, “Are you about to say North Carolina?” Williams, acknowledging the gravity of his statement, admitted, “I just like the way they play. It’s a fast-paced style of play. I like it. They allow RJ Davis to go.”

In a hilarious exchange, Duke legend Jay Williams shocks college basketball by saying if he were in the transfer portal today, he would go to UNC because of their fast style of play. “This is straight up Awful Announcing – Jon Sciambi got Jay Williams excommunicated from the… pic.twitter.com/wkVSlr4XdY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2024

The Transfer Portal Effect

This hypothetical scenario, as proposed by Williams, has elicited a range of reactions. For some, it’s a reminder of the fluid nature of college sports in the era of the transfer portal, where player movements between even fierce rivals are not beyond the realm of possibility. For others, it’s a testament to the evolving allegiances and career paths in modern collegiate athletics.

Williams’ statement not only reflects his appreciation for UNC’s playing style but also underscores the changing landscape of college basketball. The transfer portal has transformed the way athletes navigate their careers, offering more autonomy and choices. This has led to a dynamic environment where traditional loyalties are constantly reevaluated.

Williams’ comments during the broadcast serve as a fascinating insight into the mind of a former player who has experienced the rigors of college basketball at the highest level. His openness to considering a move to a historic rival like UNC, even in a hypothetical context, speaks volumes about the changing perceptions of player movements and the impact of the transfer portal in reshaping college sports.