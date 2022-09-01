Former Jazz star Joe Ingles wants $3.2M for Salt Lake City home

In mid-August, former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles put his 6,040-square foot home in Salt Lake City up for sale for $3.5 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value is $3,325,800.

On Wednesday, the NBA star released this statement: “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people… but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee.”

During free agency, Ingles signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Last season, in 46 games played with the Jazz, the eight-year veteran averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Salt Lake City home was first listed on the market for $3.5 million. Today, Sept. 1, the cost of the home was cut by $300,000. So, the asking price is now $3.2 million.

Ingles’ house is located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive in Salt Lake City. Thomas Wright is the real estate agent. He is the president and principal broker for Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 1986, the home features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half-bath, carpeted floors, a balcony, vaulted ceilings and fenced yard.

From the description of Wright’s real estate website: “Nestled at the edge of Emigration Canyon and the foothills of Salt Lake City, this classic Cape Cod 2-story sits on nearly half an acre in the prestigious St. Mary’s neighborhood.”

Additionally, Ingles’ home also includes a Jazz-themed basketball court, solar power heating, three fireplaces, walk-in closets, a three-car garage, central air conditioning and porch skylights.

Surrounded by mountains, the home sits across from a neighborhood park as well. Price aside, the former Jazz star should have no problem selling this home.

Furthermore, the outside description on Zillow states, “The sprawling backyard serves as the crown jewel of this property with a pergola covered patio, manicured lawn and garden beds.”

In 2015, the reported annual taxes were $8,497. However, based on newer tax reports from 2020, property taxes came to $9,795.

Per Zillow, including principal and interest, mortgage insurance, property taxes and home insurance, the estimated monthly cost to afford this house in 2022 is $17,445.

As of 2022, property taxes cost $1,973 per month, home insurance is $1,120 per month and principal and interest comes to $14,351 per month.

Of course, if someone wanted to rent the property, the renter would have to pay $8,194 per month. It’s still a nice home. Perhaps another NBA player will purchase the house.