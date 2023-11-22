Future NBA Draft prospect: Frenchman Alex Sarr keeps drawing international attention

Now that Victor Wembanyama is starting to adapt to the NBA life and show glimpses of his potential domination, it seems it’s already time to make room for another future French sensation. We are talking about Alex Sarr, who has fired up the mock draft boards over the last couple of months and is now slated as a top three prospect ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The rising star stands at seven-foot-one, weighs 220 pounds and possesses a seven-foot-five wingspan. According to scouts, he owns an impressive talent to guard positions as well as protecting the paint, somewhat similar to Anthony Davis. However, some say his intensity reminds them of Bulls legend Dennis Rodman.

Reports have also suggested that front office executives are marveled over how much he’s improved offensively in the past months, showing playmaking skills and versatile movement, despite his height.

7’1 Alex Sarr is one of the most intriguing players In the 2024 NBA Draft. Sarr moves really well for his size and has two way potential. He’s also a great athlete and has the ability to stretch the floor. Could be a top 5 pick. pic.twitter.com/2uAzXcm45C — KJ (@Kjpistons) October 10, 2023

“I want to be known as someone that every time steps out on the court and plays really hard,” Sarr expressed. “This is my first role playing professional and I think I’m getting used to it. Getting used to what it takes, getting used to having a lot of games. I’m pretty happy with how it’s coming out so far and I’m hoping to keep it going.”

The youngster comes from a family of athletes, all born in Bordeaux and later raised in Toulouse. Both his father Massar and his older brother Olivier played basketball professionally, this last one is currently on a two-way deal in Oklahoma City.

“Everyday we were competing – in a good way, not even on the court,” the Thunder player said about his younger sibling.

“I’m six years older so when we were young – no offense Alex – I love him, it wasn’t really competitive. He would take it personal though, like he could win. I was like bro, there’s no shot – like physically, you’re just younger. He’s always had that spirit though – taking it to heart. He’s never been scared of anything.”

Despite his young age, Sarr has already enjoyed plenty of experience around the world

After playing two seasons with the Overtime Elite, the 18-year-old also signed with the Perth Wildcats of the National Basketball League in Australia, as part of the league’s Next Stars initiative.

“This is my first year playing professionally and I’m just getting used to it,” he shared. “It’s way more physical. Everybody’s stronger and there’s a lot more bumps and possessions in a game. I’m pretty happy with how it’s coming out so far and I’m hoping to keep it going.”

Sarr, who is still six months away from turning 19, has already competed professionally on three continents. In a recent interview, he recalled how it all started in his family’s driveway in Toulouse, and now he’s proud to say he wants to represent France in next year’s Olympics.

“I want to be a part of the French Olympic team next summer, of course,” revealed the teenager. “Basketball culture in France is big. We have a lot of players now in the league or coming up in the next generation. How I see it is in the next few years, our national team will be really good and I see us being on the top of Europe and why not compete for the gold medal in every tournament we have?”