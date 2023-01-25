Home » news » Grizzlies Steven Adams Receives Injury Update Out 3 5 Weeks With Pcl Sprain

Grizzlies’ Steven Adams Receives Injury Update, Out 3-5 Weeks With PCL Sprain

Steven Admas pic
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are having a nice season at 31-16 which is second in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies resounding defense and explosive offensive talent make them one of the more entertaining teams to watch this season. Memphis is currently on a three-game losing streak and got even more bad news. Their big man Steven Adams got an injury update and will miss around a month for the Grizzlies. 

The team announced that Adams is out 3-5 weeks with a PCL sprain that he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. Adams is about as durable as they come at the center position and this is going to be a big hit to the Grizzlies defensive and rebounding majorly.

Tennessee Sports Betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+1000) to win the Finals this season.

Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with a PCL sprain

Adams is about as durable as they come at center in the modern day NBA. He’s played at least 70 games seven times in his career and over 80 games four times. In his first season with the Grizzlies last year he played in 76 games. This season for Memphis, Adams was a lockdown player in the post and was a rebounding machine as well.

In the 42 games played so far in 2022-23, Adams is averaging (8.6) points, (11.5) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.1) blocks per game. He’s also leading the team in rebounds and blocks per game. For how durable Adams has been throughout his career, this is going to be a notable absence for him.

Memphis has a number-one ranked team defense in the league and missing Adams has potential to hurt that. His rebounding skills for the Grizzlies is unmatchable for just one player to replace. Multiple teammates are going to have to step up and contribute while Adams heals. Adams makes his biggest impact on the offensive glass helping the Grizzlies rack up (13.3) offensive rebounds per game, second in the league (13.4) behind the New York Knicks.

The Grizzlies were trying to keep pace with the Denver Nuggets in the West, but Adams being out for at least a month is going to hurt Memphis. It’s up to them how they are going to respond to this adversity while they miss their key big man.

