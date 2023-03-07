The Memphis Grizzlies are currently without their superstar PG Ja Morant and not for the right reasons. He’s currently away from the team dealing with a number of off the court issues that are trying to be resolved. Reports have came out saying that veteran Steven Adams held a players only meeting last week to discuss the the teams discipline on the road after games. He was seemingly calling out Ja Morant who clearly did not get the message at all.

A video surfaced over the weekend of Morant flashing a gun on his Instagram live in a Denver nightclub. This came after Adams’ players only meeting he held and Morant was already dealing with off the court issues that were brought up earlier last week.

This is not ideal for the Grizzlies at this point in the season when they need Morant to be on the court and distraction free.

REPORT: The Grizzlies held a players-only meeting to discuss off the court road discipline with Steven Adams leading the charge, per @ShamsCharania. After the meeting, Ja Morant still went out to party at the club which led to the gun incident. pic.twitter.com/qCr4xJfNUF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 6, 2023

Ja Morant needs to clean his act up quick if he doesn’t want to become an unwanted distraction by Memphis

NBA insider Shams Charania came out with the reports of this news yesterday and it’s shocking that Morant clearly just disregarded anything his teammate said to him. Charania reported that the other players on the team could clearly sense that Stevn Adams was addressing Morant in his players only meeting even if he never actually mentioned his name.

Steven Adams addressed the team and said they need to have better show better discipline on the road. He said they should stay away from going out late-night after the games and Ja Morant didn’t listen at all. Now he’s suspended by the time with no timetable of when he may return.

Many within the Grizzlies organization have used the term “healing process” when referring to Morant’s specific situation. The two-time all-star disregarded that everything Adams said in the meeting and still went out in the early hours of last Saturday morning and got himself in more trouble by flashing the gun on his social media.

Charania also reported that a lot of questions need to be answered in this case and that authorities and the league need some answers. The Grizzlies are currently second in the Western Conference, but only have a half-game lead on the Sacramento Kings.