Home » news » Steven Adams Held A Players Only Meeting With The Grizzlies He Seemingly Called Out Ja Morant For His Discipline Off The Court And Away From Home

Main Page

Steven Adams held a players only meeting with the Grizzlies, he seemingly called out Ja Morant for his discipline off the court and away from home

Updated 41 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently without their superstar PG Ja Morant and not for the right reasons. He’s currently away from the team dealing with a number of off the court issues that are trying to be resolved. Reports have came out saying that veteran Steven Adams held a players only meeting last week to discuss the the teams discipline on the road after games. He was seemingly calling out Ja Morant who clearly did not get the message at all. 

A video surfaced over the weekend of Morant flashing a gun on his Instagram live in a Denver nightclub. This came after Adams’ players only meeting he held and Morant was already dealing with off the court issues that were brought up earlier last week.

This is not ideal for the Grizzlies at this point in the season when they need Morant to be on the court and distraction free. Tennessee Sports Betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.

Ja Morant needs to clean his act up quick if he doesn’t want to become an unwanted distraction by Memphis

NBA insider Shams Charania came out with the reports of this news yesterday and it’s shocking that Morant clearly just disregarded anything his teammate said to him. Charania reported that the other players on the team could clearly sense that Stevn Adams was addressing Morant in his players only meeting even if he never actually mentioned his name.

Steven Adams addressed the team and said they need to have better show better discipline on the road. He said they should stay away from going out late-night after the games and Ja Morant didn’t listen at all. Now he’s suspended by the time with no timetable of when he may return.

Many within the Grizzlies organization have used the term “healing process” when referring to Morant’s specific situation. The two-time all-star disregarded that everything Adams said in the meeting and still went out in the early hours of last Saturday morning and got himself in more trouble by flashing the gun on his social media.

Charania also reported that a lot of questions need to be answered in this case and that authorities and the league need some answers. The Grizzlies are currently second in the Western Conference, but only have a half-game lead on the Sacramento Kings.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now