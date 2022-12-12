Hawks’ John Collins Trade Rumors Starting To Heat Up Once Again

The Atlanta Hawks are 14-13 so far this season and are first place in the Southeast Division. Atlanta is also sixth in the Eastern Conference, winning four of their last six games. Injuries have hit the Hawks hard early in the season with at least three of their key players missing some time. However, one of those players name has been in trade talks since the offseason and rumors are starting to heat up.

John Collins name has been in trade rumors almost all season and the sixth year pro could be finding a new home by the end of the season. NBA insider Shams Charania gave a recent report today that Collins name is “surely on the market and on the move”. The PF is having a career-low year shooting the ball and the Hawks may be ready to move on for multiple reasons.

The Nets, Jazz, Wizards and Mavericks have all shown interest in trading for John Collins, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/lL6Xee8SNv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2022

John Collins trade rumors heating up once again

Shams Charania says there’s nothing new in Collins trade talks, but his name is definitely one to monitor going forward.

“Meanwhile, the Hawks have had several teams in the Collins market, such as Utah, Washington, Brooklyn and Dallas, sources said. Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said. Phoenix has a desire for Collins but does not appear inclined to take on the forward, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million pact.” – Shams Charania

He mentions that Collins and the Hawks are seemingly headed to a split. Collins has been in trade rumors before and it’s something he’s been used to. Before he signed his five-year extension, he was on the chopping block for the Hawks. This season, he’s averaging a career-low field goal percentage (48) and three-point percentage (22). His total points per game are the second lowest of his career at (12.3) per game. It will be interesting to see what happens to Collins this season.