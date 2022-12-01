Nets Have Reportedly Talked With Hawks About Potential Trade For John Collins

The Brooklyn Nets have a winning record for the first time this season at 12-11, after their 113-107 win vs the Wizards. One area that Brooklyn has struggled this season is on the boards. They are constantly giving up second chance points to their opponents and struggle to find rebounds when their front court players are not in. Recently, the Nets have been in trade talks about acquiring a PF from the Hawks who could certainly provide the rebounding effort and intensity that Brooklyn needs.

Atlanta’s player being talked about in trade rumors in PF John Collins. He flourished with the Hawks in his first three seasons, averaging a double-double in 2019-20 with (21.6) points and (10.1) rebounds. Collins hasn’t averaged double-digit rebounds since then, but his (7.5) per game this season would be second on the Nets behind Nic Claxton.

NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+1600) to win the Finals this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have "touched base" with the Hawks on John Collins, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/wsuvBOBE17 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 1, 2022

John Collins linked to Brooklyn in trade rumors

One NBA reporter had the inside scoop about what may have went on with the Nets and Hawks in trade discussions.

“I’m told the Nets have indeed touched base with Atlanta about John Collins. [It’s] Just interesting because that’s, I think the Nets are in search of some help along the frontline. John Collins can certainly help them. I’m not sure how far along those talks went. But they’ve certainly engaged recently, so something to keep an eye on there.” – Ian Begley

Collins field goal and three point percentage are the lowest of his career so far and he’s been struggling to play like himself early on. He’s attempting two less field goals per game then he was last season, possibly because of the Dejounte Murray signing in the offseason. That could be another reason his rebounding numbers are down. Murray is an explosive guard who can battle for rebounds with some of the taller players.

Brooklyn would have to trade away some valuable assets to get Collins away from Atlanta. If the Nets are serious about fixing their rebounding issues, Collins could be a answer to that problem.