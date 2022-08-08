Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero made headlines during Isaiah Thomas’ “Zeke-End” Tournament in Tacoma. But while the beef began on the court, it soon carried over on social media.

Now, it appears fans will get to watch an interesting rivalry develop in the Eastern Conference Southeast Division.

Banchero was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, whereas Murray was traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Atlanta Hawks during this offseason.

Last season, the Hawks defeated the Magic 130-109 on Feb. 16. The full schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season releases Friday, Aug. 19. Be sure to mark your calendar.

The full timeline from Sunday night is featured below.

Dejounte Murray bumps Paolo Banchero after falling to the floor

During the “Zeke-End” Tournament, NBA players Murray and Banchero both jumped in the air underneath the basket. The ball went flying offscreen. Though, Murray was simply outmatched. Banchero’s size was enough to knock Murray to the floor.

Paolo is so strong that he goes up for the ball and unintentionally makes Dejounte Murray bust his ass on the floor. Paolo doesn't even realize he's mad when Murray uses his strength to push Paolo back. Paolo stops his momentum, hugs him, and pats him on the belly lol. pic.twitter.com/NttfjFy1RG — WeltGawd  (@WeltGawd) August 8, 2022

Afterwards, Murray got up and started walking over to Banchero. Then, he bumped the rookie and stopped to hug him seconds later, while Banchero patted him across the belly. It appeared to be more of a playful bump.

Dejounte Murray calls Banchero “a little boy” and “too soft”

Additionally, Murray had this to say about Banchero: “That’s who they came to see? It’s a man’s league. He’s a little boy. He’s too soft.”

Dejounte Murray on Paolo Banchero: "That's who they came to see? It's a man's league. He a little boy. He's too soft." (via @HomeTeamHoops)pic.twitter.com/EOecLDq1Ev — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) August 8, 2022

Murray posts “WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!!!!!” on Instagram

On Instagram, after dunking over Banchero, Murray posted this message on Instagram: “WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Disrespectful They Said….. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Yeahhhhh I KNOW!!!!!!!!”

Dejounte Murray crazy self oop at the Zeke End Tournament @DejounteMurray pic.twitter.com/N9bAZ9uw9x — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) August 8, 2022

Dejounte Murray unfollows Banchero on Instagram, Banchero responds

In response to Murray unfollowing him on Instagram, Banchero said, “lol unfollowed me on tha gram n everything it must personal huh? that’s fine just mak sure u guard up next time n stop sending doubles family 😂.”

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray's play (via @Pp_doesit) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 8, 2022

Murray says Banchero “tried to flex that No. 1 pick s—t” and needs to “stay humble”

Afterwards, Murray responded to Banchero. He posted: “You Tried to Flex That #1 Pick S—t On Me When I Been Rooting For You You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing…”

“You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real S—t Boy And You Know It!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!”

“Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is Real And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!!!”

Dejounte Murray has now responded to Paolo Banchero… oh boy. pic.twitter.com/wINyBWVYXM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2022

Banchero says he’s still the “same humble kid”

Furthermore, Banchero responded again. He posted: “same humble kid always vouched for u bro don’t switch tha narrative for tha internet.”

