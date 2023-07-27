Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero developed a beef on the court and across social media last August during Isaiah Thomas’ “Zeke-End” Tournament in Tacoma, Washington, and the Hawks are now scheduled to play the Magic in a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9.

This year’s international contest will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992, more than in any country outside the United States and Canada. The Hawks are playing in Mexico for the first time and the Magic for the fourth time since 2012.

Will Murray and Banchero rehash their feud in Mexico? During an exhibition game in 2022, Murray faked out Banchero before throwing an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. As the crowd roared, Murray said something to Banchero and threw the ball at him. Afterwards, the clip went viral on social media.

Dejounte Murray crazy self oop at the Zeke End Tournament @DejounteMurray pic.twitter.com/N9bAZ9uw9x — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) August 8, 2022



This is when things got interesting. Murray posted the highlight video to his Instagram story. Banchero then re-posted Murray’s story to his own Instagram story but added his side of the story. Banchero called out Murray for unfollowing him on social media and sending double teams at him during the Pro-Am game.

Murray said, “That’s who they came to see? It’s a man’s league. He’s a little boy. He’s too soft.” After dunking on Banchero, Murray posted this message on Instagram: “WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Disrespectful They Said….. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Yeahhhhh I KNOW!!!!!!!!”

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray’s play (via @Pp_doesit) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 8, 2022



Murray unfollowed Banchero on Instagram. In response, Banchero said, “lol unfollowed me on tha gram n everything it must personal huh? that’s fine just mak sure u guard up next time n stop sending doubles family 😂.”

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero could rehash their beef in this year’s Mexico City game on Nov. 9

Murray then responded to Banchero’s post: “You Tried to Flex That #1 Pick S—t On Me When I Been Rooting For You You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing…

“You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real S—t Boy And You Know It!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!

“Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is Real And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!!!”

Dejounte Murray has now responded to Paolo Banchero… oh boy. pic.twitter.com/wINyBWVYXM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2022



Banchero replied, “same humble kid always vouched for u bro don’t switch tha narrative for tha internet.”

In another video, Murray and Banchero were filmed going after the ball while in the paint underneath the basket, and Banchero’s arms came down hard on Murray’s shoulders, knocking him to the floor. Murray got up and walked over to Banchero to chest-bump him. Banchero then patted him across the belly, not knowing that Murray was angry.

Paolo is so strong that he goes up for the ball and unintentionally makes Dejounte Murray bust his ass on the floor. Paolo doesn’t even realize he’s mad when Murray uses his strength to push Paolo back. Paolo stops his momentum, hugs him, and pats him on the belly lol. pic.twitter.com/NttfjFy1RG — WeltGawd (@WeltGawd) August 8, 2022

At Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am League, The CrawsOver, it seemed the two Seattle natives had squashed their beef once and for all. After Banchero slipped and fell on the floor, Murray was there to pick him up and pat him on the head. Any tension between the two appeared nonexistent in the 2022-23 NBA season.



In 72 starts of his rookie 2022-23 season, Paolo Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 33.8 minutes per game while shooting 42.7% from the floor and 73.8% at the foul line. The No. 1 overall pick from last year’s draft was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, and the Duke product won NBA Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and a career-high 36.4 minutes per game with the Hawks this past season. In Atlanta’s 129-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar. 3, the guard scored a career-high 41 points on 17-of-22 (77.3%) shooting from the floor and knocking down all five 3-point attempts.

