Home » news » Dejounte Murray Paolo Banchero To Rehash Feud In Mexico City Game

Main Page

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero to Rehash Feud in Mexico City game?

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 29 mins ago on • 5 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Atlanta Hawks Dejounte Murray, Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero to Rehash Fued in Mexico City game
USA Today Network

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero developed a beef on the court and across social media last August during Isaiah Thomas’ “Zeke-End” Tournament in Tacoma, Washington, and the Hawks are now scheduled to play the Magic in a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9.

This year’s international contest will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992, more than in any country outside the United States and Canada. The Hawks are playing in Mexico for the first time and the Magic for the fourth time since 2012.

Will Murray and Banchero rehash their feud in Mexico? During an exhibition game in 2022, Murray faked out Banchero before throwing an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. As the crowd roared, Murray said something to Banchero and threw the ball at him. Afterwards, the clip went viral on social media.


This is when things got interesting. Murray posted the highlight video to his Instagram story. Banchero then re-posted Murray’s story to his own Instagram story but added his side of the story. Banchero called out Murray for unfollowing him on social media and sending double teams at him during the Pro-Am game.

Murray said, “That’s who they came to see? It’s a man’s league. He’s a little boy. He’s too soft.” After dunking on Banchero, Murray posted this message on Instagram: “WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Disrespectful They Said….. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Yeahhhhh I KNOW!!!!!!!!”


Murray unfollowed Banchero on Instagram. In response, Banchero said, “lol unfollowed me on tha gram n everything it must personal huh? that’s fine just mak sure u guard up next time n stop sending doubles family 😂.”

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero could rehash their beef in this year’s Mexico City game on Nov. 9

Murray then responded to Banchero’s post: “You Tried to Flex That #1 Pick S—t On Me When I Been Rooting For You You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing…

“You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real S—t Boy And You Know It!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!

“Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is Real And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!!!”


Banchero replied, “same humble kid always vouched for u bro don’t switch tha narrative for tha internet.”

In another video, Murray and Banchero were filmed going after the ball while in the paint underneath the basket, and Banchero’s arms came down hard on Murray’s shoulders, knocking him to the floor. Murray got up and walked over to Banchero to chest-bump him. Banchero then patted him across the belly, not knowing that Murray was angry.

At Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am League, The CrawsOver, it seemed the two Seattle natives had squashed their beef once and for all. After Banchero slipped and fell on the floor, Murray was there to pick him up and pat him on the head. Any tension between the two appeared nonexistent in the 2022-23 NBA season.


In 72 starts of his rookie 2022-23 season, Paolo Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 33.8 minutes per game while shooting 42.7% from the floor and 73.8% at the foul line. The No. 1 overall pick from last year’s draft was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, and the Duke product won NBA Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and a career-high 36.4 minutes per game with the Hawks this past season. In Atlanta’s 129-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar. 3, the guard scored a career-high 41 points on 17-of-22 (77.3%) shooting from the floor and knocking down all five 3-point attempts.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now