Heat vs Knicks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks are set to meet on Friday at 8 EST. This game is going to be played at the FTX Arena as Miami will be coming in as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference at 47-20 and the Knicks will be coming in as the number 11 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record. Neither team has been playing great basketball as of late and are hoping to start playing better down the stretch.

Heat vs Knicks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Heat vs Knicks

📊 Record: Heat(47-26), Knicks(31-42)

📅 Date: March 25th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: FTX Arena

🎲 Odds: Heat(-5.5), Knicks(+5.5)

Heat vs Knicks Odds

The Miami Heat are going to be coming in as the favorite in this one. Although Miami has struggled as of late, it makes sense that they’re the favorite in this one considering how much better they have been than the Knicks this year.

Heat vs Knicks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Heat Injuries

Gabe Vincent questionable

Tyler Herro questionable

Knicks Injuries

Mitchell Robinson day-to-day

Julius Randle day-to-day

Nerlens Noel questionable

Derrick Rose out

Cam Reddish out

Kemba Walker out

Heat vs Knicks Preview

NY will travel to Miami on Friday for a battle versus the Heat.

What’s Going On Miami?

Although the Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA for most of the year, they’re going to be coming into this one playing their worst basketball of the year. Not only are they going to be coming into this one playing their worst basketball, but there also seems to be some tension inside their locker room.

Miami is going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors, where the Warriors didn’t have Stephen Curry or Draymond Green. Miami ended up losing this one by 14 points.

On the season, Miami has the sixth rated net rating, the 13th rated offensive rating, and the fifth rated defensive rating.

Knicks Looking For Anything

This season, there can certainly be an argument made that the New York Knicks have been the most disappointing team in basketball. After making it to a playoff series for the first time in quite some time a year ago, the Knicks came out this year and absolutely looked horrible. They’re going to be coming into this one at 31-42 and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Knicks haven’t been playing well this year, they were able to come away with an impressive win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

On the season, the Knicks have the 28th rated net rating, the 24th rated offensive rating, and the 11th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Heat vs Knicks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Heat Trends

42 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

40-32-1 ATS this season.

Knicks Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

34-39 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Heat vs Knicks

For this game, I’m going to go with the New York Knicks to cover the spread. Putting money on the Knicks is one of my least favorite things to do, but when factoring in all of the issues Miami is dealing with, I think the Knicks can cover in this one.

I also like the Knicks to win outright and will toss some money on them to do so. With the recent fight on the Heats’ bench, I think this team is heading towards a downward trajectory.

