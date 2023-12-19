In the latest round of NBA rumors, these three teams — Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks — will reportedly show interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell if the Cavs make the four-time All-Star available for a trade.

On Monday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on his “Hoop Collective” podcast that if Cleveland makes Mitchell available, it could potentially lead to a bidding war between New York and Brooklyn.

“I would say the Knicks and the Nets are riding on the line,” Windhorst told ESPN colleagues Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon. “Those two teams [are] where I think Donovan would have a chance of resigning. If they got into a bidding war, I think that could be interesting.”

On Donovan Mitchell: ESPN Tim MacMahon: “…if there’s a bidding war & it’s the Knicks, Nets & Heat…” Brian Windhorst: “…at least 2 other teams…” MacMahon: “…Rockets…” Windhorst: “Another team in that division” MacMahon: 👀 Debate mostly on when––not whether––Cavs will… pic.twitter.com/Mi0RdxF4MM — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 19, 2023



During the podcast, Windhorst also mentioned that Miami and “at least two other teams” in the Southwest Division would show interest in Mitchell as well.

In February, Brooklyn traded Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks would target Donovan Mitchell for a trade

Mitchell is under contract through July 2025. The seven-year veteran is making $32.6 million this season and is slated to earn $34.8 million in the 2024-25 season. His current deal includes a $37 million player option for 2025-26.

This is part of the five-year, $163 million contract he signed with the Utah Jazz in November 2020. Windhorst and Bontemps are convinced that Mitchell will not be signing an extension with Cleveland.

Through 22 starts this season, the Louisville product is averaging 27.7 points and career highs of 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 36.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 45.3% from the floor, 35.1% outside the arc, and a career-best 88.7% at the foul line.

Will the former Jazz star request a trade out of Cleveland soon? Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) are out indefinitely. If for whatever reason the Cavaliers decide to shop him, Mitchell’s best chance to win a ring is with the Heat.

“I could see [the Knicks] being active for sure in the trade market, they’re definitely monitoring every star that could be available, could that be Donovan Mitchell?”@ShamsCharania on the New York Knicks. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/PWlJfNkodN — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 19, 2023



NBA betting sites are showing Miami with 12th-best odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are giving 14th-shortest odds to the Cavs and 21st-ranked odds to the Nets. The Knicks have 16th-best odds.

During the offseason, the Heat attempted to trade for then-Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. However, Portland G.M. Joe Cronin declined Miami’s package, which included Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks. The Blazers reportedly wanted Bam Adebayo.

After losing Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in the offseason, Miami is just not the same team right now. Strus agreed to a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade with the Cavaliers. Then, Vincent inked a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Mitchell demands a trade, his best bet is the Heat.

