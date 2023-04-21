Main Page
Is Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman playing tonight (Apr. 21) in Game 3 vs. Knicks?
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (ankle) is questionable for Friday night’s Game 3 road matchup against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The 6-foot-7 North Macedonia native missed only five games in the regular season.
In Cleveland’s 107-90 win over the Knicks in Game 2, the fifth-year wing amassed five points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes off the bench. Plus, he shot 2-of-9 (22.2%) from the floor and drained a 3-pointer. For the rest of Cleveland’s injury report, Dylan Windler (foot) remains out indefinitely.
Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers have 10th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers better odds.
#Cavs Cedi Osman (ankle sprain) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s Game 3. Osman seemed to be walking fine when I saw him leave the practice floor today.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 20, 2023
In 77 starts during the regular season, Cedi Osman averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 20.1 minutes per game. The forward also shot 45.1% from the field and 37.2% beyond the arc.
Furthermore, in the Cavaliers’ 122-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 29, the forward scored a career-high-tying 29 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Along with logging pairs of boards, assists, and steals, Osman shot 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor and a flawless 7-of-7 (100%) outside the arc.
Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (ankle) is questionable for Friday night’s Game 3 road matchup against Knicks
Additionally, Cleveland is 13-6 in its past 19 contests. However, the Cavaliers are also 6-1 in their last seven road games. The point total has gone under in four of Cleveland’s previous five road meetings versus New York.
Next, the point total has gone under in four of the Cavaliers’ last five matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, the Cavs are 20-21 away, 4-14 as underdogs, 19-20-2 ATS away, and 21-20 over/under away.
Game Three from The Garden.
🕣 8:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/aEV6DbQgf7
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 21, 2023
Meanwhile, the Knicks’ Isaiah Roby (ankle) is out for Game 3. New York is 6-3 in its last nine games. The Knicks are 6-2 ATS in their past eight encounters versus Central Division teams as well. Lastly, they’re 10-5 ATS in their previous 15 games when playing as the favorite.
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 55.8% chance of defeating Cleveland. Sportsbooks show the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point underdog for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. New York is 32-20 in conference play, whereas Cleveland is 34-18 against East teams.
