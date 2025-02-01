How To Watch Kings vs. Thunder Free Live Stream

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (37-10, 29-18 ATS) in the Western Conference are hosting the Sacramento Kings (24-23, 19-27-1 ATS) on Saturday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 9-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Sacramento Kings @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Kings vs. Thunder Game Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Kings vs. Thunder Game Odds: Kings +9 (-110) | Thunder -9 (-110)

Kings vs. Thunder Injuries

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

No reported injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SG Alex Caruso (ankle; out) | PF Chet Holmgren (hip; out indefinitely) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season) | SG Ajay Mitchell (toe; out)

Game Preview

The Kings are 15-15 against Western Conference opponents, 11-11 away, and 12-14 versus opponents above .500. Sacramento is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 118.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.7 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field.

Sacramento will be playing the fifth game of a six-game road trip. Since winning 10 of 11 games in a stretch that lasted much of January, the team has dropped three of its last four.

In Wednesday’s 117-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Kings led by 12 midway through the third quarter. Interim head coach Doug Christie said his team is going through the process of learning how to win.

“Once we get a lead, we have to just learn to step on somebody’s neck and put them away,” Christie said.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City is set to host the Kings after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 52 points in OKC’s 116-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. The Thunder are 19-3 at home and 21-8 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 120.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.6 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor.

The Thunder are opening a four-game homestand. This will be Oklahoma City’s first game since third-year standout Jalen Williams was named to his first All-Star team.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Oklahoma City has an 74.6% chance of defeating the Kings. Sacramento is 11-4 in its last 15 meetings with OKC, while the Thunder are 6-1 in their past seven matchups with a Pacific Division opponent.