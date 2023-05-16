Tonight, the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets have Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Denver finished with the West’s best regular season record and that’s why they are the #1 seed. The Lakers’ regular season was not as smooth. They had to earn a spot in the play-in tournament to reach this point. For Denver, they may be missing their star PG tonight. Jamal Murry is questionable to play due to a non-Covid illness.

In Game 6 vs the Phoenix Suns last Thursday, Murray was also listed as questionable for the same non-Covid illness. The 26-year-old was able to play and he had 26/4/4 along with four three-pointers made. Murray has had a few days to rest for tonight’s Game 1, but clearly, he’s still not feeling 100 percent.

NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (-240) to win Game 1 at home tonight vs the Lakers.

Jamal Murray (illness) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) May 15, 2023

Through Denver’s first 11 postseason games in 2023, Jamal Murray is averaging (25.9) points, (5.2) rebounds, (6.5) assists, and (1.3) steals. He’s carried his efficient three-point shooting into the postseason. In the regular season, he shot (.398) percent from deep and is shooting (.395) percent in the playoffs.

Jamal Murray missing Game 1 would not be the end of the world for the Nuggets. However, this far into the postseason, there is a small margin for error. He’s the second-highest scorer and assist man for the Nuggets this postseason. Nikola Jokic would have to carry the team offensively if Murray does miss Game 1 tonight.

In the 2023 postseason, Murray had three games with 30+ points and one game with 40+ points. Denver’s health in the past few postseasons has been the team’s biggest weakness. Staying healthy in the postseason can be just as important as how well the team is playing. There is still time for Murray to come off the injury report. Game 1 does not tip off until 8:30 pm EST on ESPN.