Denver’s Jamal Murray and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards had dueling 40-point games last night. The Nuggets stormed back to take a lead in the fourth and ended with a 122-113 win. That gave them a 2-0 series lead in the first round vs the Timberwolves. Taking over for the Nuggets offensively last night was Jamal Murray who’s been known to take his game to another level in the postseason. He recorded his fifth 40-point game in the playoffs and passed Hall of Famer Alex English for the most 40-point playoff games in franchise history.

Murray played in his 35th career playoff game last night and went toe-to-toe with Anthony Edwards in Game 2. Both of them knocked down six three-pointers last night, but Minnesota’s starters were not able to match the production of Denver’s starting five.

The series now shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 as the Timberwolves will look to avoid a sweep in the first round. NBA betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+108) to win Game 3 at home tomorrow night.

Jamal Murray: 5th career 40-point game in the playoffs, passing Alex English for the most in Nuggets postseason history. Murray just has 4 40-point games in his regular season career. pic.twitter.com/Hh0lM2rV0J — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2023

Head coach Michael Malone called a timeout with 11 seconds left last night and gave PG Jamal Murray a well-deserved curtain call. He recorded his fifth 40-point playoff game as a member of the Nuggets and passed Hall of Famer Alex English in the process. Murray’s first four 40-point playoff games all came in the NBA bubble in 2020 when no fans were around.

Malone praised his point guard for the effort he gave and called it a heartfelt performance. Murray played 39 minutes last night and had 40/3/5 on 13-22 shooting and 6-10 from deep. Every bit of his dominant outing was needed as a 21-point first-half lead was quickly erased in the third by Minnesota.

Despite being the #1 seed in the Westen Conference playoffs this season, the Nuggets are being slept on by the media. People like Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins are infatuated with talking about the Lakers or the Suns as the favorites in the West.