Home » news » Denvers Jamal Murray Passed Hall Of Famer Alex English For The Most 40 Point Games 5 In Nuggets Postseason History

Main Page

Denver’s Jamal Murray passed Hall of Famer Alex English for the most 40-point games (5) in Nuggets postseason history

Updated 2 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Denver’s Jamal Murray and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards had dueling 40-point games last night. The Nuggets stormed back to take a lead in the fourth and ended with a 122-113 win. That gave them a 2-0 series lead in the first round vs the Timberwolves. Taking over for the Nuggets offensively last night was Jamal Murray who’s been known to take his game to another level in the postseason. He recorded his fifth 40-point game in the playoffs and passed Hall of Famer Alex English for the most 40-point playoff games in franchise history. 

Murray played in his 35th career playoff game last night and went toe-to-toe with Anthony Edwards in Game 2. Both of them knocked down six three-pointers last night, but Minnesota’s starters were not able to match the production of Denver’s starting five.

The series now shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 as the Timberwolves will look to avoid a sweep in the first round. NBA betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+108) to win Game 3 at home tomorrow night.

Jamal Murray dropped 40 points last night in Denver’s Game 2 win to take a 2-0 series lead

Head coach Michael Malone called a timeout with 11 seconds left last night and gave PG Jamal Murray a well-deserved curtain call. He recorded his fifth 40-point playoff game as a member of the Nuggets and passed Hall of Famer Alex English in the process. Murray’s first four 40-point playoff games all came in the NBA bubble in 2020 when no fans were around.

Malone praised his point guard for the effort he gave and called it a heartfelt performance. Murray played 39 minutes last night and had 40/3/5 on 13-22 shooting and 6-10 from deep. Every bit of his dominant outing was needed as a 21-point first-half lead was quickly erased in the third by Minnesota.

Despite being the #1 seed in the Westen Conference playoffs this season, the Nuggets are being slept on by the media. People like Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins are infatuated with talking about the Lakers or the Suns as the favorites in the West.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now