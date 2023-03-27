The Philadelphia 76ers are one of four teams in the Eastern Conference to have already clinched a playoff spot. At 49-25, the Sixers are third in the East and will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Leading the way once again for Philly is Joel Embiid as he’s having another monster season for the 76ers. However, the big man is questionable to play against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

Embiid has played in 61 of Philly’s 74 games so far this season and is currently listed as questionable tonight vs Denver. He’s been dealing with right calf tightness and head coach Doc Rivers said that six-time all-star looked “sluggish” in the 76ers’ 125-105 loss on Saturday to the Suns.

There’s a chance that Embiid misses a potential clash between MVP candidates. Currently, Embiid has the lowest odds at (-140) according to NBA betting sites to win MVP this season.

Joel Embiid says he doesn’t need to stat pad to help his MVP case: “It is coming naturally. Even against the Bulls (on March 22), I could have easily stat-padded if I wanted to, but I don’t care. I could have easily come back in and got a triple-double and make sure that I keep… pic.twitter.com/zqRRJHofkC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 27, 2023

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable tonight vs the Nuggets

Calf tightness left Embiid out of the entire second half of the 76ers game last Wednesday vs the Bulls. He was cleared to play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday but is listed as questionable tonight vs the Nuggets. There’s a chance he misses an important matchup against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic tonight.

Despite potentially missing the game tonight vs Denver, Joel Embiid is having another dominant season for the 76ers. He’s averaging a league-leading (33.3) points per game and has the chance to repeat as the scoring champ this season. Tonight’s matchup vs Jokic is not as important to the Sixers as the postseason is and they will play it safe with Embiid.

The Sixers have a strong chance in the East to make the Finals this season and they need a healthy Embiid to do so. There are only eight games left for them in the regular season including the game tonight. It’s looking like a 50/50 chance on whether he plays or not tonight.