Is Joel Embiid playing tonight (Mar. 27) vs the Denver Nuggets?

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of four teams in the Eastern Conference to have already clinched a playoff spot. At 49-25, the Sixers are third in the East and will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Leading the way once again for Philly is Joel Embiid as he’s having another monster season for the 76ers. However, the big man is questionable to play against the Denver Nuggets tonight. 

Embiid has played in 61 of Philly’s 74 games so far this season and is currently listed as questionable tonight vs Denver. He’s been dealing with right calf tightness and head coach Doc Rivers said that six-time all-star looked “sluggish” in the 76ers’ 125-105 loss on Saturday to the Suns.

There’s a chance that Embiid misses a potential clash between MVP candidates. Currently, Embiid has the lowest odds at (-140) according to NBA betting sites to win MVP this season.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable tonight vs the Nuggets

Calf tightness left Embiid out of the entire second half of the 76ers game last Wednesday vs the Bulls. He was cleared to play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday but is listed as questionable tonight vs the Nuggets. There’s a chance he misses an important matchup against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic tonight.

Despite potentially missing the game tonight vs Denver, Joel Embiid is having another dominant season for the 76ers. He’s averaging a league-leading (33.3) points per game and has the chance to repeat as the scoring champ this season. Tonight’s matchup vs Jokic is not as important to the Sixers as the postseason is and they will play it safe with Embiid.

The Sixers have a strong chance in the East to make the Finals this season and they need a healthy Embiid to do so. There are only eight games left for them in the regular season including the game tonight. It’s looking like a 50/50 chance on whether he plays or not tonight.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

