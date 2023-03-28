The 2022-23 MVP race is coming down to the final handful of games in the regular season. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are neck and neck, with the Sixers’ big man having a slight advantage. However, Embiid missed an MVP candidate clash last night and that doesn’t help his case. Jokic responded with 25/17/12 against Philly in a close 116-111 matchup. He’s the third player in league history to have 10+ games with 20+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a single season.

NBA media and analysts across the league love to debate the MVP race and last night was another chance to do so. However, Embiid missed the game with right calf soreness and he continues to let Jokic control the MVP narrative. One of the biggest reasons Embiid has missed out on past MVP awards is due to games missed in previous seasons and last night did not help his case.

NBA betting sites have Joel Embiid at (+105) and Nikola Jokic at (+120) to win league MVP this season.

Only 3 players in NBA history have recorded 10+ games with 20+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 10+ AST in a season. Wilt Chamberlain

Oscar Robertson

Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/7f4cfv8OIC — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 28, 2023

Nikola Jokic added to his MVP resume yesterday with a dominant 25/17/12 vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The league was anticipating a heavyweight matchup between Embiid and Jokic last night, but it never happened. Both James Harden and Embiid missed the game for the Sixers last night and that allowed the Joker to dominate. Jokic had a triple-double before the fourth quarter had started.

However, the Nuggets almost blew a 20-point lead at home and escaped with a 116-111 win. The back-to-back MVP is the third player in league history to have 10+ games with 20+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a single season. He joins NBA legends, Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson.

His 10 games with 20/15/10 lead the league this season. The rest of the league combined only has six games with those stat lines. The final handful of games this season could determine who’s going to win MVP this season. Will Jokic become the fourth player to ever win three-straight MVPs or will Joel Embiid finally win his first MVP honor?