Joel Embiid has highest PPG average on 65% TS in NBA history

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is averaging 33.6 points per game on 65.3% true shooting this season, the highest PPG average on at least 65% TS by a player in NBA history. This is based on a minimum of 50 appearances. Stephen Curry averaged 30.1 points on 66.9% TS in the 2015-16 season.

And then the Golden State Warriors guard logged 32 points on 65.5% TS in the 2020-21 season. Of course, in the 1983-84 season, Adrian Dantley recorded 30.6 points on 65.2% TS. Not to mention, Charles Barkley notched 28.3 points on 66.5% TS in the 1987-88 season, rounding out the top-5 performances.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Joel Embiid remains the clear-cut favorite to win his first MVP award. Though, sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Highest PPG in a season with 65%+ true shooting (min. 50 GP): 33.6 – Joel Embiid (2022-23)

32.0 – Stephen Curry (2020-21)

30.6 – Adrian Dantley (1983-84)

30.1 – Stephen Curry (2015-16)

28.3 – Charles Barkley (1987-88) pic.twitter.com/vJzxdk0G0j — Stathead (@Stathead) March 22, 2023

Through 59 starts this season, in addition to Joel Embiid averaging career highs of 33.6 points, 11.1 field goals, and 34.7 minutes per game, the three-time All-Defensive member is shooting a career-best 54.7% from the field as well.

In Philadelphia’s 116-91 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, the six-time All-Star ended his outing with 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in only 17 minutes of action. This performance snapped Embiid’s 10-game streak of scoring 30 or more points.

Top MVP candidate Joel Embiid is averaging 33.6 points per game on 65.3% true shooting, the highest PPG average on 65% TS in NBA history

Additionally, Embiid sat out the second half. The 76ers center is still dealing with lingering calf tightness. “Not much, not at all really,” said Sixers coach Doc Rivers on whether he had any concerns of Embiid’s injury. “I think he’ll be ready for the next game. It’s just precaution.”

The seventh-year veteran first experienced calf tightness during Monday night’s 109-105 double-overtime loss to the Bulls. “Like I always say, it’s all about the playoffs, trying to make sure we get there healthy,” mentioned Joel Embiid. “We’re just going to see how it goes the next few days.”

Zach LaVine says Joel Embiid is the MVP “I think he shoulda won one already…I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.” (Via @KCJHoop ) pic.twitter.com/HgQAEFfJou — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2023

Before Wednesday’s game against Chicago, Embiid had logged at least 25 points on 50% shooting in 10 straight games, which broke a tie with Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in franchise history.

The four-time All-NBA member is also the second player since the NBA-ABA merger to tally five straight games with at least 30 points and three blocks, joining Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

While individual accomplishments are admirable, the superstar would much rather make NBA history by helping the 76ers win their fourth championship and first title since 1983. For the Sixers to have any real shot of winning the championship, Joel Embiid has to stay healthy.

NBA Betting Content You May Like