The Dallas Mavericks are 4-6 in their last ten games and the wins haven’t come very easily. A trade for Kyrie Irving was supposed to make life easier for Dallas, but that hasn’t happened. Both Irving and Doncic have been injured lately and Luka has missed the last five games in a row. Barring any setbacks before the game tonight vs Golden State, Doncic is expected to return to the starting lineup.

At eighth in the West, Dallas needs all the wins they can get at this point in the season to stay in play-in contention. The Mavs and Thunder are 12.0 games back in the West while the Timberwolves and Jazz are 12.5 games back. Including their game at home tonight the Mavericks only have 10 regular season games left.

Luka Doncic is expected to return vs. Warriors tonight after missing the previous five games with a left thigh strain. https://t.co/kjWLQlUAml — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 22, 2023

The Mavericks’ superstar PG Luka Donic has missed a total of 15 games for Dallas this season and they have gone 5-10 without him. He’s set to make his return tonight and the Mavericks are a completely different team when he plays. Luka is one of the special talents in the NBA that has the ability to do everything and carries his team in the biggest moments.

His (33.0) points per game are the second-highest of any player this season and is a new personal career-high for Doncic. On top of that, his (1.5) steals and (.500) field-goal percentage are both career-highs as well. Luka had been carrying the Mavericks all season long until the trade for Kyrie Irving when he finally got some much-needed assistance.

However, Doncic and Irving have only played in nine games together since Dallas made the trade for the eight-time all-star. Kyrie has missed four games due to injury and has been eligible to play in 17 games so far for Dallas.