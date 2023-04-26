The New York Knicks will be on the road tonight in Game 5 to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tom Thibodeau’s squad has a 3-1 series lead in the first round with a chance to close it out with a win. On the injury report tonight for the Knicks is Quentin Grimes who also missed the last game. He is dealing with a right shoulder contusion and is currently listed as questionable to play in Game 5 tonight.

Grimes has been quiet this series, but he’s still an effective player in their starting lineup. The second-year-pro made 66 starts for the Knicks this season and stated in their first three playoff games this season. His length of the defensive end as a gaurd is massive for New York in their starting lineup.

A decision on whenter he’s playing will likley be made closer to tip-off at 7:00 pm. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+190) to win tonight on the road in Game 5.

Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is questionable and Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for Game 5. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 25, 2023

The Knicks have a chance to close out their series vs the Cavs in Game 5 tonight

Grimes has not had more than five points in any of his three playoff games this season. That has not affected his play on the defensive end and has made an impact their. In Game 1 he five rebounds and one block. He followed that up with three rebounds and three steals in Game 2.

The Knicks gave Josh Hart his first-ever playoff start in Game 4 and he answered the call in Grimes’ absensce. Hart played 40 minutes in NEw York’s 102-93 win and had 19/7/2 on 7-16 shooting from the field. RJ Barrett also had a huge Game 4 with 26 points that the Knicks needed.

Julius Randle is battling through an ankle injury and he was not effective in Game 4. The two-time all-star scored seven points and did not play in the fourth quarter. Head coach Tom Thibodeau may have done that as a prcautionary move to esnsure Randle is healthy.