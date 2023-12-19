Is Zion Williamson playing tonight (Dec. 19) vs. Grizzlies?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (non-COVID illness) was recently added to the injury report and is now listed as questionable for tonight’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williamson, 23, will likely play. For the rest of New Orleans’ injury report, Naji Marshall (right ankle sprain) was upgraded to probable, and both Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) and Matt Ryan (elbow) remain out indefinitely.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pelicans hold 15th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings.

Zion Williamson (non-COVID illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Memphis Naji Marshall (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to PROBABLE https://t.co/OdJvoYr3Pa — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 19, 2023



The Pelicans are aiming to extend their four-game win streak. New Orleans is 4-2 against Southwest Division opponents. The teams face off for the second time this season.

In the first matchup of the season series on Oct. 26, the Pelicans won 111-104. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 24 points, whereas Desmond Bane scored a team-high 31 points for the Grizzlies.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (non-COVID illness) questionable vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Moreover, Memphis has lost its last five games. However, Ja Morant is expected to make his 2023-24 season debut tonight after serving a 25-game suspension for brandishing a firearm during an Instagram live stream.

For the Grizzlies’ injury report, guards Derrick Rose (hamstring), Marcus Smart (ankle), and Luke Kennard (knee) are out indefinitely. Plus, center Bismack Biyombo (back) is questionable and forward Brandon Clarke (Achilles) remains out indefinitely.

Memphis is 6-12 against the spread in its last 18 games. The Grizzlies are 5-12 in their past 17 road games as well. Not to mention, the Grizz are 0-6 in their previous six meetings with Western Conference teams.



Meanwhile, the Pelicans have covered the spread in their last eight-straight home games. New Orleans is 5-1 in its past six contests and 7-2 in its previous nine matchups with Southwest Division opponents.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pelicans hold a 79.7% chance of defeating Memphis tonight. NBA sportsbooks show New Orleans as a 7.5-point favorite at home.

As long as Zion Williamson plays, the Pels should beat a Morant-led Grizzlies team.