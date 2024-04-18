Is Zion Williamson (Hamstring) Playing Against Kings on Friday?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has officially been ruled out for Friday’s play-in tournament elimination game against the Sacramento Kings with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Wednesday.

The Pelicans said an MRI confirmed the injury. Williamson will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. The two-time All-Star finished with a season-high 40 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pelicans hold ninth-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. An MRI taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be re-examined in approximately two weeks. pic.twitter.com/efY3f2Kq0X — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 17, 2024



Williamson, 23, posted his first 40-point, 10-rebound game of his NBA career before exiting a tied game with 3:13 remaining. In his fourth season, he played in a career-high 70 games (all starts) this season and was playing in his first non-regular-season game.

The Duke product missed the Pelicans’ two play-in games in 2022 because of injuries, along with their playoff series. He also sat out the team’s play-in game last season due to an injury.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is out for Friday’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchup

In New Orleans’ 114-101 win over the Detroit Pistons on March 24, Williamson tallied a then-season-high-tying 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of action.

“I know my teammates and my coaches trust me,” said Williamson. Zanos finished 13-of-14 (92.9%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-14 (71.4%) at the foul line.

The North Carolina native is still the only Pelicans player to post at least 30 points in a single game on 90% shooting from the field. The 6-foot-6 wing has done so three times.

“Serious enough that we have probably seen him for the last time this season… He’s essentially out at least a first round series.”@wojespn on Zion Williamson’s hamstring injury.pic.twitter.com/l8BQaXA3HW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024



Additionally, Wiliamson became the third player in the last 20 years to score 35 points without a 3-pointer and with fewer than 15 field goal attempts. Dwyane Wade (2005, 2006) and Dwight Howard (2013) are the only other players to accomplish this feat during that span.

The Pelicans were 7-5 in games without Williamson this season.

NBA sportsbooks show New Orleans as a 1.5-point underdog against Sacramento this Friday. The Pelicans are 1-7 in their last eight home games. Plus, the team is 4-1 in its past five matchups at home with the Kings.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pelicans hold a 61.9% chance of defeating the Kings. New Orleans’ last win at home was over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 28.