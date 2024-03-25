Zion Williamson is the only New Orleans Pelicans player to post at least 30 points in a single game on 90% shooting from the field. The two-time All-Star forward has done so three times.

In New Orleans’ 114-101 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, he tallied a season-high-tying 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of action.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pelicans hold 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Zion Williamson was 🔥 last night: ✅ 36 PTS

✅ 7 REB

✅ 6 AST

Williamson is the only player in @PelicansNBA history to record a 30-point game with 90% shooting from the field. He's now done so three times.



“He got it going about halfway through the first quarter, and we were just going to ride it,” said Pelicans coach Willie Green. “That’s why I didn’t take him out until the second.”

Williamson became the third player in the last 20 years to score 35 points without a 3-pointer and with fewer than 15 field goal attempts. Dwyane Wade (2005, 2006) and Dwight Howard (2013) are the only other players to accomplish this feat during that span.

Zion Williamson leads all other NBA players this season with 10 30-point games without a 3-point attempt

“I know my teammates and my coaches trust me,” said Williamson, who finished 13-of-14 (92.9%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-14 (71.4%) at the foul line.

The Duke product scored just four points on Friday against the Miami Heat.

“I wasn’t tripping over that game. Coming into this game, I just wanted to get the win and that’s what we did.”

Williamson also leads all other players this season with 10 games of 30 or more points and zero 3-point attempts. Giannis Antetokounmpo is second with eight games, followed by Nikola Jokic (three), Anthony Davis (two), Jarrett Allen (two), Bam Adebayo (two), etc.

Sunday was the 10th time this season that Zion had 30+ points without attempting a three, the most such games in the NBA.



Through 60 games (all starts) this season, Williamson is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, a career-high 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 30.9 minutes per game while shooting 58.6% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range.

The North Carolina native ranks 10th in the NBA in field goal percentage this season, sixth in 2-point field goals (528), 20th in free throws (283), and ninth in player efficiency rating (23.2).

The Pelicans host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.